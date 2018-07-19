Billie Lee Explains Why She Didn’t Attend The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Girls Trip To Copenhagen, Denmark

Read her Twitter explanation.

Billie Lee’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, and Brittany Cartwright, embarked on a cast trip to Copenhagen, Denmark, earlier this week but unfortunately, she was unable to attend.

Following rumors suggesting Billie replaced Kristen in a full-time ahead of Season 7, Billie took to Twitter to explain why she was not included in the girls’ latest filmed vacation.

“Responsibilities,” she tweeted, along with a link about the 2018 Los Angeles Equality Awards.

On the website Billie provided a link for, it was revealed that she will be hosting the reception for the event tonight, over two months before the awards show takes place on September 29. The website also listed Billie as an EQCA Board of Advisors member.

Throughout filming, rumors have been swirling in regards to Billie’s potentially upgraded role.

“She did extremely well,” a source told Radar Online of the transgender star’s addition to Vanderpump Rules during Season 5. “All of the cast loves her — and so did ratings!”

According to the report, producers decided to award Billie with a full-time role after deeming Kristen to be too boring for the show. Although Kristen used to stay in the middle of all of the cast’s drama, she is now much more low-key as she enjoys a less-than-dramatic romance with boyfriend Brian Carter.

“She’s just not crazy Kristen anymore,” the source said.

Below is a photo of the group enjoying Copenhagen.

Girls trip! Na na na na ???? A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) on Jul 18, 2018 at 4:09pm PDT

As they took off from Los Angeles on Tuesday, the Vanderpump Rules cast showcased their private plane ride on their Instagram pages and some posted images on Twitter. Right away, many suspected that the girls had purposefully left Billie Lee out of the vacation and others suspected she would ultimately go on a rant against them on her Twitter page.

Earlier this month, after a number of cast members failed to tag Billie in their Instagram posts about the SUR Girls Night In event, Billie lashed out on Twitter, pointing out that the cast was being mean by attempting to leave her out of the event, despite the fact that she would be working at the restaurant on that very day.

Billie first joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during the show’s fifth season last year after landing a job as a hostess at the Lisa Vanderpump-owned restaurant where the series if filmed.

The Vanderpump Rules cast is expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7.