Elizabeth Hurley Wows In A String Pink Bikini At 53

Elizabeth is showing off her incredible bikini body at the beach in a tiny two piece at 53-years-old.

Elizabeth Hurley is flaunting her bikini body at 53-years-old. Daily Mail reports that the model and actress was proudly showing off her age defying body in a tiny pink string bikini this week in a photo shared on her Elizabeth Hurley Beach Instagram page, the official account for her line of bikinis, swimsuits and beachwear.

The sultry picture shared on the social media site on July 18 showed The Royals actress sprawling out on the sand during a trip to the beach.

The picture also confirmed that Elizabeth was certainly making the most of her beach day while shielding her eyes from the sun in large sunglasses as she showed off her incredibly toned middle and legs while enjoying some down time on her vacation.

The bright pink two piece the star was sporting in the new upload is taken from Hurley’s own swimwear range, which sells beach items including swimsuits and coverups, though it’s not exactly clear when the photo of the supermodel was taken.

“Come & see us in our gorgeous Pop Up Shop in Puerto Portals, Majorca,” the caption read alongside a red heart emoji. The official account for Elizabeth’s beach line then added the hashtags #puertoportlas, #majorca, #elizabethhurley and #elizabethhurleybeach.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Hurley has been proudly showing off her bikini body over the past few weeks, first flaunting her toned figure in a two piece in celebration of National Bikini Day earlier this month.

Hurley has previously opened up about all the hard work that goes into keeping her toned body in bikini-ready shape, revealing during an appearance on The View that she’s had to take more care when it comes to what she puts into her body since she turned 50-years-old.

But while she may be a little more aware of what she’s eating, Hurley added that she’s not always super strict on herself when it comes to cutting back on food and still eats a lot.

“I have to be careful because I am 50,” she said at the time when asked about how she stays in such amazing shape, per E! News. “I always watch what I eat, but I eat plenty of food.”

#internationalbikiniday @elizabethhurleybeach #elizabethhurleybeach A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jul 6, 2018 at 11:58am PDT

Elizabeth also revealed that while she tries to eat healthily, she’s not a big fan of crash diets such as juicing or eating protein powders.

“I don’t do all that green juice, I don’t do any of that… powders, I don’t really take vitamins,” she confessed, adding that her biggest diet secret is simply that she tries “not to eat too much for dinner.”

Hurley then joked at the time that she’s felt the need to “grow up” more since celebrating her big birthday.