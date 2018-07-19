David Spade Says ‘I Still Love’ Heather Locklear Despite Her Troubles With The Law

The actor and comedian revealed his deep feelings for the actress in a new interview with Andy Cohen.

David Spade said in a new interview that he still “loves” ex-girlfriend Heather Locklear despite her recent troubles with the law.

The actor and comedian spoke to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live after Cohen and revealed he still keeps in touch with Locklear after being asked by the talk show host if the two have remained in touch since the twosome’s 2006 relationship ended.

“Yeah … I mean, I love her,” Spade said. “She was nice to go out with me, and I will always be indebted to her because she was so nice, so fun. And no apologies. Went out with me, didn’t care, even though I’m sure she took some grief … I grew up loving her.”

Spade then addressed the tough situation the former Melrose Place actress has found herself in after several recent brushes with the law.

“You don’t want to be condescending … [Locklear] is having a tough situation — whatever, we all do. I mean, I have my down moments like everybody. … Everyone’s literally one inch away from having some trouble sometimes,” he said, as reported by Us Weekly.

Spade also revealed in that the former Melrose Place star contacted him after his sister-in-law Kate Spade’s sudden death on June 5 at the age of 55.

“She checked in on me with Katie, and all that stuff,” Spade told Cohen,

“Katie was a sweetheart, too, so Heather I think might have met her in the old days. … I mean, what can you do other than just say hello and check in and say, ‘If you ever want to say hi, or talk, or anything.’ That’s what people did to me with Katie, and there’s something nice about … People are just out there. It’s just sort of a friendly gesture,” he commented.

Heather Locklear was hospitalized on June 25 for a possible overdose, just hours after she was arrested for two counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and emergency personnel.

Police told People Magazine that the actress was allegedly “extremely intoxicated” and “arguing with friends and family” when they arrived. Hours after she was released from police custody, Locklear was hospitalized for a possible overdose.

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Locklear was also arrested in February 2018 for allegedly attacking a police officer after a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. She was charged with a felony domestic violence and three counts of misdemeanor battery.

A source confirmed to People Magazine that Locklear would be seeking long-term treatment for substance abuse and her mental health. The actress was moved from the psychiatric ward at a hospital to a long-term facility, where a group of doctors and psychiatrists can help her on the road towards better mental and physical health.