‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Expresses Concern For Jenelle Evans’ Son Kaiser Amid Abuse Claims

See what she re-tweeted.

Leah Messer is worried about Jenelle Evans’ middle child, 4-year-old Kaiser.

Following a number of abuse rumors aimed at Evans and her husband, David Eason, the Teen Mom 2 star took to her Twitter page where she made her feelings known in the form of a re-tweet.

“Poor Kaiser,” the message, which also included a crying face emoji, read.

On the show, Kaiser has been seen being manhandled by his stepfather, Eason, on numerous occasions and during one particular scene, he was heard screaming, “No, David, no,” as Eason dragged him out of the view of the cameras. Meanwhile, off-screen, rumors have been swirling for weeks in regard to the thoughts of Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffith, and his grandmother, Doris Davidson, who reportedly feel that Evans and Eason have gotten physical with Kaiser on at least a couple of occasions.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 may have heard, Davidson refused to return Kaiser to his mother and her husband earlier this month after seeing what she believed to be marks of abuse on the child’s rear end.

Just before the Fourth of July holiday, Radar Online revealed Griffith had called 911 to report potential abuse sustained by his child at the hands of his former girlfriend or her current husband, Eason. During the call, Griffith told the authorities that Kaiser had marks “all over” his body.

“I have pictures from the day I picked him up from yesterday… there is bruising now,” he explained. “We asked him about it and he said David hit him with a stick.”

While Evans has since gotten her son back, the drama between her and Griffith remains, as do the ongoing claims of potential abuse.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have become villains on Teen Mom 2 in recent years but as the show continues, fans will not be seeing any more of Eason due to his firing this past February. At the time, MTV chose to remove Eason from their long-running series after a number of Twitter posts sent to fans were exposed, revealing that he had gone on a shocking rant against the LGBT community.

During his rant, Eason said he would be teaching his children to stay away from members of the LGBT community and suggested they had no morals.

To see more of Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.