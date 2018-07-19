Lea Michele Shows Off Her Tan In A Yellow Bikini In Sultry Photo

Lea's flaunting her tan and her toned middle in a new photo.

Lea Michele is showing off her glowing tan in a new bikini photo shared on Instagram. The actress and singer, best known for her roles in Fox’s Glee and Scream Queens, was showing off some serious skin in a bright two piece this week as she soaked up the sun.

Michele shared a new photo of herself topping up her already impressive tan on the social media site on July 18, as she sported a yellow bikini top while shielding her eyes from the rays with dark aviator sunglasses.

The star was laying back on a sun lounger in the new photo she shared with her more than 5 million Instagram followers, putting her arm above her head as she gave fans just a peek at her toned middle which was just visible in shot while smiling for the camera.

Lea then revealed to fans that she was having some fun in the sun, simply captioning her latest upload with a peace sign emoji and a sun emoji.

Michele’s fans were also clearly feeling her hot summer vibes, as the photo already has gotten more than 110,000 likes since she first shared it on July 18.

The star’s followers were also heaping praise on the “Battlefield” singer in the comments section.

“[You’re] so gorgeous,” one Instagram user told Lea in the comments section of the picture, while another wrote after seeing Michele showing off her impressive bikini body, “WOW! always absolutely stunning.”

The latest bikini snap is following on from a bit of a trend from the star, as Lea’s been sharing various bikini photos with her followers on social media over the past few weeks while enjoying the summer sun shortly after getting engaged to boyfriend Zandy Reich in April.

Earlier this month, Inquisitr reported that Michele shared a very sultry video with her Instagram Stories account followers while wearing a skimpy orange bikini.

Lea posted a quick video on her account that showed her zooming in and out on her body in the bright two piece.

Shortly before that, Inquisitr confirmed that the Glee alumnus was proudly showing off her toned body once again in celebration of the Fourth of July as she flaunted her flat stomach in a red swimsuit with blue and white shorts.

The star undoubtedly works hard for her body, as she revealed to Shape Magazine in 2016. In the interview about health and fitness, Lea admitted that hitting the gym and staying healthy is a big passion of hers.

“I’m passionate about working out. I love it,” Lea said of taking care of herself and her body at the time. “I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in, and I have a healthy relationship with my body. I’m in a really good place right now.”

“The mind and body results after you do a workout you enjoy are incredible,” Michele added.