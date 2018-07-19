David Cassidy’s Son To Inherit More Than 10 Times Sum Of Late Father’s Estate

Late Partridge Family star David Cassidy’s only son Beau will receive upwards of $1.68 million after the death of his father, a 1970s teen idol, a figure more than 10 times the initial estimate of the singer’s estate.

People Magazine reported that Cassidy’s son was left the bulk of the singer’s wealth, which was originally valued at around $150,000.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Cassidy’s estate is now estimated to total some $230,000 after debt expenses are paid. The singer also had a retirement plan which has already paid out $450,000 to his son, as well as a $1 million life insurance policy.

The sole beneficiary of the inheritance is son Beau, Cassidy’s only child with ex-wife Sue Shifrin. Beau Cassidy, 27, looks to inherit upwards of $1.68 million, more than 10 times the sum that was initially reported as his inheritance.

Katie Cassidy, 31, the singer’s only daughter, was omitted from his will.

The late Partridge Family star noted to People Magazine that he was “little more than a biological father” to the actress. “I’ve never had a relationship with her. I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her,” he explained in an interview.

Cassidy granted his music memorabilia to his three half-siblings, brothers Shaun, Patrick. and Ryan. Katie was left out of the 2004 will, which was drafted during a period when the two were experiencing one of their many ups and downs as father and daughter.

Despite being cut out of any inheritance, Katie Cassidy recalled to People that her father left her with something even more valuable: life lessons and some stellar advice.

Michael Buckner / Getty Images

“He left me with really great advice. He was like: ‘Don’t ever stop going to class. That’s where you should put your money,'” Katie Cassidy said to People.

“And that’s what I do, and I’ve been able to go from nothing to where I am today and it’s built my confidence and self-esteem.”

After her father’s death, Katie Cassidy penned his final words to her on Twitter.

Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time. My father’s last words were “So much wasted time”. This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute….thank you. — Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) November 24, 2017

“My father’s last words were ‘So much wasted time.’ This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute.”

The Arrow star noted that since her father’s untimely death, it brought her once fractured family together. She explained to People that her once-strained relationships with her uncles are on the mend. She called it the “silver lining” to her father’s passing.

The former teen icon star passed away at the age of 67 from organ failure on November 21, 2017.