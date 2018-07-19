‘It: Chapter 2’ First Video Footage Shown At Comic-Con

Filmmakers have only been shooting for a couple of weeks, but there’s already a clip for fans to salivate over.

Stephen King’s It is the highest grossing horror film of all time, having dethroned M. Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense as king of the mountain in that department. Since then it has been a race for movie studios to greenlight as many Stephen King horror properties as possible, in an effort to capitalize off the success of the movie.

Today IGN is reporting that on Wednesday, San Diego Comic Con was the sight of the first video footage ever shown, for the highly-anticipated It followup, simply titled It: Chapter Two. Although the film has only been in production for a few weeks, filmmakers were still able to oblige fans with a short preview of things to come.

According to IGN the only footage from the actual movie was a scene of the Loser’s Club reuniting in a restaurant, as adults. Aside from that it was mostly shots from behind the scenes, depicting the ongoing production of the upcoming horror film. Also apparently shown, were shots of the infamous killer clown known as Pennywise. Pennywise was shown on set and in full makeup, much to the delight of the few lucky horror fans who were in attendance during the It: Chapter Two SDCC panel.

Bill Skarsgård is confirmed to be reprising his role as the demonic Pennywise.

Just yesterday, as we reported right here on the Inquisitr, another Stephen King-related project was announced by Shudder. Horror special-effects legend Greg Nicotero will be resurrecting Creepshow for a new television series on Shudder, which is due out in 2019.

Bill Skarsgard onstage during the New York Comic Con 2017 on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Other horror properties poised for big announcements this weekend during Comic-Con include the upcoming film The Predator, which has a panel scheduled for 10:30a.m. PST today, along with expected announcements or possible footage that could be debuted for the upcoming films Glass and Halloween. Scream Factory, a collectible series of horror Blu-Rays, is also expected to make some major announcements about upcoming releases to the collection.

It: Chapter Two is not actually slated for a theatrical release until September 6, 2019. Until then, horror fans have will have no trouble finding something to tide them over, as Slenderman, The Predator, and a remake of Suspiria are all slated to be released in 2018.

2019, according to MovieWeb, will see a Happy Death Day 2, a movie adaptation of Are You Afraid of the Dark, a Max Landis-directed remake of his father’s horror classic An American Werewolf in London, and Rob Zombie’s anticipated sequel to The Devil’s Rejects, titled 3 From Hell.