‘The View’ Co-Star Leaving Daytime Series For New Gig

A popular co-host of the daytime talk series The View will be departing the series for a new gig with ABC, citing more time with their family as the reason for their career shift.

Both Paula Faris and ABC announced on July 18 that the likable panelist will be departing the hot-topic talk series. Faris will also be stepping down from her role as weekend co-anchor on Good Morning America as well.

She will leave both roles at the end of August to begin a new role with ABC News that will focus on both reporting and breaking news.

ABC News President James Goldston sent a memo to staff, according to Page Six, about Faris’ departure and also revealed that she’ll be launching a podcast about faith. Faris is a mother to three children, Caroline, Landon, and JJ.

“To have time to cover stories in-depth, Paula will leave the weekend editions of GMA and The View at the end of this season,” said James Goldston, ABC News’ president in the memo.

“In four years at weekend GMA and three seasons at the Hot Topics table, Paula has played an important role at both shows, offering an insightful and intelligent take on the big stories of the day. She’s been instrumental to their success,” he concluded.

Faris tweeted, “Excited/grateful for the opportunity to cover big stories & talk to the people at the center of them. Thank you to the gracious teams at @GMA Sat./Sun. and @TheView. Not going far but I’ll miss you. However, I won’t miss that 3 am wake up on weekends! ;)”

Page Six reported that Faris leaving both series’ was entirely her own decision.

Faris noted to People Magazine that she was excited not to have to head to bed early on a Friday and Saturday night for an early morning wake-up call for GMA the next day.

Disney/ABC Press

She also remarked that she is looking forward to reconnecting with her family after experiencing a “rough year health-wise” after experiencing a what she called a “tough” miscarriage.

“It was in that moment that really repositioned my priority compass and our family’s priority compass. I realized that my kids need me in the stands and on the sidelines, my husband and I need that time to reconnect,” she shared to the publication.

There has not yet been a replacement announced for Faris, who was a Friday contributor to The View and filled in as a co-host when needed on other days, or for her anchor role on Good Morning America.