Milo Ventimiglia’s Surprising ‘This Is Us’ Emmy Submission Episode Revealed

"The Car' episode featured the funeral of the Pearson patriarch, but flashback scenes provided Milo Ventimiglia with some of his best work to date.

Milo Ventimiglia had some big moments as Jack Pearson on the second season of This Is Us. Now, the 41-year-old actor has some big competition as he goes head to head with his TV son, Sterling K. Brown, and four other nominees for his second straight nomination in the Emmy Awards’ lead actor category.

Ventimiglia’s second season on the hit NBC drama featured several showcase episodes, including the highly touted “Super Bowl Sunday” which featured his character playing superhero as he saved his family (and the family dog) from a raging house fire.

But Gold Derby reports that Ventimiglia has entered the This Is Us episode “The Car” as his 2018 Emmy submission for Best Actor in a Drama Series.”The Car” originally aired on Feb. 6 and was the 15th episode of the season. It was also the episode that featured the funeral of the Pearson patriarch.

In “The Car,” Ventimiglia’s Jack buys a costly Jeep Wagoneer after pitching a passionate spiel about his family to the car salesman. Other flashback scenes in the episode include Jack showing Rebecca (Mandy Moore) his favorite tree and driving his teen daughter Kate (Hannah Zeile) to an Alanis Morisette autograph session. By the episode’s end, Jack’s grieving family is scattering his ashes at his favorite tree, amid flashbacks of Jack telling the car dealer that he just wants his family to be “okay.”

Ahead of last year’s 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Milo Ventimiglia admitted to Hollywood Life that he is nervous in the awards show spotlight and that his happy place is really when he’s on set with his This Is Us co-stars.

“You know, in a small way for me, my award and reward is showing up and doing the job,” Ventimiglia told Hollywood Life last summer. “That is what I love doing. I’m nervous in the spotlight, so my comfort space is the work and being on set. I am always grateful to be in the discussion, but at the same time I just love being on set — that’s why I do it.”

Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown will face off against fellow contenders Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), Jason Bateman (Ozark), Ed Harris (Westworld) and Matthew Rhys (The Americans) for the lead actor category at the 70th Primetime Emmys in September.

You can see a promo for Milo Ventimiglia’s Emmy worthy This Is Us episode below.

This Is Us returns this fall to NBC.