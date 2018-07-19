‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wed. July 18: Sally Cleared, Brooke Pressures Liam, Xander’s ID Revealed

Brooke wants Liam to choose Hope.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, July 19 states that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) stalled Zoe (Kiara Barnes) until Sally (Courtney Hope), Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), Xander (Adain Bradley), and Emma caught up with her. At the cliff house, Zoe tried to defend herself and denied that she was the stalker. However, Xander managed to make her tell the truth and she finally admits to making “playful” comments. Feeling spiteful, she told Xander to drop his fake accent and he started speaking with a British accent again. According to She Knows Soaps, he told his work colleagues that he had wanted to put his past behind.

Zoe informed them that it is time for Xander to come home. Wyatt wanted to know how Zoe singled him out to get her mission accomplished. B&B fans know that she already knew that Xander’s family worked at Forrester Creations, from there all she had to do was research and set up an accidental meeting with him at the beach. She asked Xander to come over to her place to see the cat.

Thorne wanted to know if they needed to involve the police but said that was up to Emma. Emma called Zoe all sorts of names before finally deciding not to call the cops if Zoe opts to leave instead. Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Zoe then asked Xander if he felt she should leave, to which he replied that she had to book a flight to London immediately. Zoe leaves.

When they returned to the Forrester Creations building, Xander and Emma discuss the events of the day. Xander apologizes for his ex’s behavior but Emma tells him that he is not to blame. He assures Emma that his future is with her. Little do they know that Zoe has no plans to leave LA and told Harry that there is still love between her and Xander.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) called Liam (Scott Clifton) to ask him to come over. She wanted to talk about what his plans were for the future. She tells him that he would need to choose one of the women: Hope (Annika Noelle) or Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Liam admitted to struggling with the choice, but this is not enough for Brooke as she started ranting about Hope’s future being put in limbo while waiting for Liam to make up his mind. She pointed out that Steffy cheated on him, while Hope had been loyal. She also said that Hope would have never slept with his father and that he needs to make a decision based on whose character is better. According to Brooke, that woman is Hope. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.