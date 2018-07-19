T.J. Miller Was A ‘Bully’ On Set of ‘Silicon Valley’ Says Alice Wetterlund

Emoji Movie star, T.J. Miller, has been catching a lot of bad heat lately in the press for his crude actions and it seems like he just keeps getting worse. Alice Wetterlund who appeared on the HBO show Silicon Valley for six episodes has recently come out saying how difficult he was on set.

According to Jezebel, on Tuesday Wetterlund began a twitter thread explaining how much of a “bully” he was on set and how some of the male cast and crew were okay with his not-so great behavior.

Miller was arrested in April for calling in a fake bomb threat. According to CNN, “Miller called a 911 dispatcher in New Jersey on March 18 and reported that he was on Amtrak Train 2256 traveling from Washington, D.C., toward Penn Station in New York City with a female passenger, who, he said, had a “bomb in her bag.””

Miller has also been accused of sexually assaulting and punching a woman, since then he has taken a bit of a break from his career. Or has he?

Just this past Monday, Miller dropped in on a successful alt-comedy show in Los Angeles, called Hot Tub and the local comedy scene was not happy about it. One of those who spoke up about it was Wetterlund. Wetterlund’s twitter threat begins with: “Yes! It is definitely time to rehabilitate TJ Miller’s career! We can’t afford to lose talent at a time like this, we need more—not less—comedic hijinks such as *checks notes* calling in a fake bomb threat”

Wetterlund went on to tweet: “Thank you! I hope to not ruin it for you, but TJ Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism. They can fuck off forever.”

On Wednesday, an HBO spokesperson reached out to Variety to comment on Wetterlund’s statements by saying, “While this is the first time we have heard Alice Wetterlund comment on her experiences on ‘Silicon Valley,’ we are disappointed to learn of her concerns. HBO and the producers have always taken very seriously our responsibility to create a welcoming and congenial environment for everyone who works on the show.”

Miller left Silicon Valley in June of last year after the show’s fourth season citing a busy schedule. Though back in February of this year, creator of the show Mike Judge was quoted explaining his exit was because Miller wasn’t the most dependable worker. According to Cinema Blend, Judge said “There are a lot of different ways you can find out somebody doesn’t want to do the show anymore. And it’s not fun to work with someone who doesn’t want to be there, [especially when] they’re one of the main people and you’ve got however many crewmembers and extras and people who are [not paid as well] and they’re all showing up before 7 a.m., and then are just like, ‘Oh, OK, we’re not shooting today.

Miller has not yet commented on Wetterlund’s comments. The comedy show Hot Tub did release an apology on their official Facebook saying: “We had a comedian on our show on Monday night whose past behavior we should have considered more carefully. We are sorry. It was a mistake. We will do better from this point on and continue to work to create a positive space in the community.”