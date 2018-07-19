WWE News: ‘NXT’ Results & Review, Kairi Sane To Challenge Shayna Baszler At ‘Takeover: Brooklyn 4’

With two exciting matches featuring phenomenal women athletes, the female NXT superstars wowed audiences Wednesday night.

After watching five hours of WWE content between Raw and SmackDown, the hour-long NXT is a breath of fresh air. This week on WWE NXT, three matches were featured, including a women’s triple threat bout to name the No. 1 contender for the women’s championship. Percy Watson, Mauro Ranallo, and Nigel McGuinness called the action.

Lacey Evans vs. Dakota Kai

Lacey Evans has been wrestling since 2014, and her charisma and snug moves are superior than many WWE superstars who have been wrestling for far longer. Dakota Kai is an 11-year veteran, and that’s apparent every time she steps through the ropes. These two gave a performance that not only told a solid in-ring story, but nearly every move they performed was perfectly snug. “The Captain of Team Kick” continuously paint-brushed Evans’ face with a series of boots in the corner, and Lacey would later return the favor with a series of tight moves.

“The Kiwi Superstar” got some good shine in the near 14-minute match, but the United States Marine Corps veteran would end up delivering a lot of heat. The two went back and forth throughout the contest, and Evans controlled the latter parts of the bout.

For the finish, Lacey delivered her patented right punch to get the three-count. Kai has recently been given a big push by the NXT, so a win over “The Kiwi Superstar” is a big one for “The Lady of NXT.” Both of these competitors are likely to find themselves on the main WWE roster in the future.

Kassius Ohno vs. Rick Ramirez

This was a quick one. Kassius Ohno recently suffered losses to EC3 and Tommaso Ciampa, but “The Knockout Artist” made quick work with Rick Ramirez. After slamming Ramirez to the ground just one time, Ohno delivered his rolling elbow to secure the pinfall.

No. 1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match

Kairi Sane, Nikki Cross, and Candice LeRae squared off in a triple threat match to decide who would challenge Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4. Baszler joined the commentators to weigh in on the match. This was roughly a 15-minute contest that wowed the audience from bell to bell.

WWE.com recalls the closing moments of the bout.

“The NXT Universe showered the Superstars with chants of ‘This is awesome’ and ‘NXT,’ while the cold blooded Baszler, who joined the commentators at the announce desk, looked on, unmoved and unimpressed. “LeRae appeared to be on the brink of victory when she nailed Cross with a high-arching quebrada. The only problem was that she lost sight of Sane. As LeRae covered Cross, The Pirate Princess sailed off the top rope and crushed both women with the InSane Elbow before pinning LeRae to snare the all-important win.”

Former UFC fighter Shayna Baszler is an impressive NXT champion. Kairi Sane is a striking in-ring worker, and the two have faced each other twice before in great matches. Both Baszler and Sane hold victories over one another, so their bout in Brooklyn will be the rubber match.

This week’s show was a thrilling one. With two great matches featuring stellar female athletes, WWE NXT continues to showcase the women’s revolution. Even without knowing any of the other bouts on the card, Baszler facing Sane for the championship practically guarantees that the upcoming Takeover will be a smash hit. NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 airs live on the WWE Network on Saturday, August 18, from the Barclays Center.