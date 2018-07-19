Gigi Hadid Is Fierce In Sexy Black Bikini And Fendi Boots While Riding A Jet Ski

Gigi Hadid took things to the next level while shooting a video for “V Magazine.”

Gigi Hadid brought out her wild side in a series of videos produced for V Magazine. Although it’s hard to pick a favorite, Gigi takes things to the next level as she jumps on a jet ski in a sexy black bikini, vest, and incredibly chic thigh-high Fendi boots. She zips around the water looking like a warrior princess, and also reclines on the jet ski sans vest to show off her perfectly toned abs and legs.

The videos were shot as part of her feature which includes an interview of Gigi by none other than Serena Williams. Hadid told the Los Angeles Times what it was like behind the scenes.

“When we got to set, everyone was like, ‘You know, you’re going to be on a Jet Ski today,’ and everyone was kind of tiptoeing around it. And I was like, ‘Guys, I need to be let loose to be bada** and have fun. If I half-a** it, it’s not going to feel genuine to me and then I’m not going to be able to perform how I want this to look.”

Clearly, Gigi went all out because the end result is stunning. Plus, she also shot a video of her driving a super-rugged ATV through muddy terrain and then another, more feminine underwater video.

The underwater video is super pretty, with Gigi effortlessly swimming like a mermaid in a gorgeous one-piece swimsuit with a cut-out. You can see she’s wearing flippers, and somehow keeps her eyes open underwater while looking sophisticated. Gigi is wearing some sparkly and iconic Chanel jewelry, including a thick choker and multiple bracelets.

During the interview, Gigi shared what it’s like to work in the same industry as Bella. She said that “We are each other’s biggest fans. It has been a huge joy of my life to watch my little sister flourish and to help when I can!” according to E! News.

It was only natural for Serena to interview Gigi, since she also has a sister pursuing the same career. Also, the two of them have been friends for about six years. And throughout their friendship, Gigi has attended tennis matches to cheer on Williams.

Considering the title of the feature is “Fearless,” Gigi embraced her role beautifully. The interview goes in depth about what drives Gigi to succeed. She also talks about a charity that she works with, Pencils for Promise, which helps build schools in countries like Ghana, Guatemala, and Laos.