Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan U.S. Trip, With Visits To Obama Family

Meghan Markle’s father has been kicking up a dust storm of controversy for the newly married Duchess of Sussex. But that has done little to deter Markle from enjoying her new life as a member of the British Royal family.

Recently US Weekly reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have current plans to visit Markle’s home county in 2019.

Originally born in the United States of America in Los Angeles, California, Meghan Markle and her royal husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, are reportedly planning to visit the United States. This trip will be, in part, for Markel to have the opportunity to show the Duke some of her personal favorite places to visit before they attempt to have a child, according to palace sources for US Weekly.

“They are so excited to head to the U.S. Meghan is looking forward to introducing Harry to everything she loves about the U.S.”

Also, according to the report, Markel will be making a preemptive, more low-key trip to the United States, to visit with friends. But on the couple’s 2019 trip, they’re discussing many different stops.

“She’s planning a personal, unofficial trip this summer to see family and friends. She’ll go to New York, then L.A. Expect to hear the pitter-patter of a little prince or princess in 2019.”

Also on their list of things to potentially do is making a visit to the Barack and Michelle Obama, whom the two have found to be supportive of their recent royal marriage. A source for US Weekly also elaborated that such a visit with the Obamas may or may not happen, but stressed that the former First Family were definitely on Prince Harry and Markel’s good side, stating “President and Mrs. Obama have been stalwart supporters,”

As to whether or not the royal duo have plans to visit Donald and Melania Trump at the White House, or Mar-a-Lago, mum appears to be the word.

Former-President Barack Obama with Former-First Lady Michelle Obama Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Meghan Markel has previously been a vocal critic of the president, having accused him of being “divisive.” She also has accused Trump, alongside the entire Republican Party, of misogyny in the past, according to the Independent.

Yes of course Trump is divisive. Think about just female voters alone. I think it was in 2012, the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points. That’s a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is and so vocal about it, that’s a huge chunk of it.

Given history, it seems unlikely Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would make such a visit in 2019.

During Trump’s recent European visit before his highly publicized Helsinki faux-pas with Vladimir Putin, Queen Elizabeth II was seen uncharacteristically checking her watch more than once, while waiting for a meeting with a significantly-tardy Donald Trump.