WWE News: Titus O’Neil Squashes Rumors On Throwing Shade At Hulk Hogan & Released A Powerful Statement

While O’Neil agrees that Hogan should be reinstated into the hall of fame, he shared a powerful message that is garnering a lot of attention.

In July of 2015, the WWE terminated Hulk Hogan’s contract, removed his profile from their website, and ousted him from the hall of fame for his use of racial slurs in a sex tape that was leaked online. Last Sunday at Extreme Rules, it was announced that Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, was being reinstated into the hall of fame, and the WWE also released an official statement. Before Extreme Rules, the WWE held a mandatory meeting of all the talent in attendance so that Hogan could address them in person and apologize for his racist comments. Unfortunately, numerous dirt sheets reported false rumors that Titus O’Neil walked out in disgust during or before that meeting.

At that WWE meeting, as Mandatory reported, Hulk Hogan reportedly apologized for his racist words and for embarrassing the company, and he said that people should be aware of making comments in the presence of cameras. As seen in the video below, he made a similar statement when he was inducted into the Boys and Girls Hall of Fame and said that he can help kids not make the same mistakes he made by being at the wrong place at the wrong time or saying the wrong words. While many fans supported his message, others simply didn’t think that it was a heartfelt apology.

In February, as Bleacher Report documented, WWE superstar Mark Henry said that Hogan should apologize to “all existing African-American talent,” and that when he does so, he would be welcomed back. As stated by Bleacher Report, Hulk Hogan said that he agreed with him, but “not to the black wrestlers, to all the wrestlers.”

Hulk Hogan added that what he said was out of line, and he’s forever sorry for that. The former WWE superstar received praise by his fans for those comments. However, many critics felt that by Hulk specifically saying to all the wrestlers, rather than the black wrestlers, that he was once again not taking full responsibility for his hurtful words. As the New York Post reported, in the sex tape, Hulk Hogan used racist words regarding his daughter’s, Brooke, then boyfriend, who is African-American.

“I mean, I’d rather if she was going to f–k some n****r, I’d rather have her marry an 8-foot-tall n****r worth a hundred million dollars! Like a basketball player! I guess we’re all a little racist. F**king n****r.”

Terry Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan, Testifies In Gawker Media Lawsuit John Pendygraft / Getty Images

While Titus O’Neil didn’t walkout of the meeting or throw any shade at Hulk Hogan, as seen in his tweet below and as documented by The Chairshot, the WWE superstar did release a statement regarding the situation, and thousands of people are taking notice.

Titus began the statement by saying that all rumors concerning his boycotting Extreme Rules are false and inaccurate. The WWE superstar added that at no point did he have any one-on-one interaction with Hogan at Extreme Rules. O’Neil said that he is a proponent of second and even third chances for individuals that show true remorse, but he then expressed that he does not believe Bollea is remorseful, as The Chairshot reported.

“Unfortunately, I must echo the sentiment and dissatisfaction expressed by many of my fellow contemporaries concerning Mr. Bollea’s apology and its lack of true contrition, remorse and a desire to change. Mr. Bollea’s apology ‘that he didn’t know he was being recorded’ is not remorse for the hateful and violent utterances he made which reprise language that has caused violence against blacks and minorities for centuries.”

O’Neil added that he stands firm in his position that Hogan is entitled to reinstatement, and that he hopes his mistakes in communicating to the WWE talent at Extreme Rules are not repeated to his fans. The WWE superstar added that he expects that Hulk Hogan will follow an agenda that clearly communicates to all third parties that his language was “inappropriate, wrong and should not be tolerated in a civilized and inclusive society.”