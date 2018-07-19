Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Tiny Waist In Corset Top During Outing In Calabasas

Kourtney Kardashian beat the heat on Wednesday by wearing a sexy and skimpy black corset top while out and about in Calabasas.

According to a July 18 report by Just Jared, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted showing off her toned tummy on Wednesday as she left a studio in her hometown of Calabasas, California. The mother-of-three looked gorgeous as she wore a black corset top and high-waisted flared, distressed jeans. She wore her shoulder length hair in waves and parted down the middle, and finished off the look with strappy black heels.

Kourtney Kardashian, along with her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, was spotted at the studio, and even posted photos to their Instagram accounts from their time there. However, they did not reveal what they were doing at the studio. It seems that the sisters could have been filming some confessional style videos and/or commentary for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is set to debut on E! in August.

Later that day, Khloe Kardashian was spotted wearing the same outfit as she headed to lunch at Benihana with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. The two looked relaxed and happy as they headed into the restaurant together on Wednesday.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian may be having a bit of relationship drama. The reality TV star recently posted a photo of herself wearing a floral thong bikini to Instagram and it seems that her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, didn’t like it. “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” Younes commented on the photo. The statement was later deleted.

Sources eventually told E! Online that Kourtney was not happy about the comment her boyfriend left on her photograph, and that she is beginning to feel very “frustrated” with Younes’ impulsive and jealous nature.

“Kourtney doesn’t appreciate Younes posting his feelings in a public forum and being impulsive. She’s frustrated that he continues to get upset about it. She isn’t going to stop doing what she’s doing and feels like he needs to understand and deal with it,” the source stated.

Sources add that Kourtney Kardashian has tried to explain to Younes Bendjima that posting photos on social media is a part of her job, but that he sometimes gets emotional when she shares racy images of herself.

“Kourtney has explained its part of her job and it’s not going to change. But it still makes him uncomfortable and upset. He overreacted and put up a comment without thinking it through. Then he realized what he did made it even worse. He was just not thinking in the moment and got emotional,” an insider added.