Upcoming Quentin Tarantino Movie ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Gets New Release Date

The upcoming ninth film from Quentin Tarantino will feature Charles Manson and will be in theaters sooner than originally thought.

Originally Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was slated for release on August 9, 2019, but as the director appears to be wasting no time shooting his next movie, that release date has officially been moved up.

July 26, 2019, is set to be the debut of Tarantino’s next movie, according to Variety. The news comes as eyebrow-raising to some, as the original August 9 release date fell on the 50th anniversary of the Sharon Tate murder by the Manson family. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is set to feature a depiction of Charles Manson. No announcement has yet been made as to which actor will play the recently deceased Manson.

Many have speculated that Sony Pictures decided to move the release up so as to avoid further controversy with the film.

Victim Sharon Tate was only one of five people murdered at the mansion on that horrifying night in 1968. In addition to the five murdered, Sharon Tate was pregnant at the time of the attack and her unborn child was also lost. Margot Robbie will portray Sharon Tate in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The inclusion of both Sharon Tate and Charles Manson in the film has led some to speculate that Tarantino is including a depiction of the grisly crime in his upcoming film. Such a scene has not been confirmed.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio will also star in the film and recently shared a photo from the shoot via his Instagram.

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Jun 27, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

Aside from over-the-top violence, pop culture-ridden dialogue, and glorious trunk-shots in his films, writer and director Quentin Tarantino is known for generally having all-star casts. Tarantino regularly manages impressive box office numbers with an eclectic mix of both contemporary and classic movie stars being featured in his movies. For example, his most recent film The Hateful Eight featured movie veterans Bruce Dern and Kurt Russell, and comparative newcomers Channing Tatum and Walton Goggins.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood appears to be no exception to Tarantino’s characteristically impressive casts. Alongside Margot Robbie will be Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, and Emile Hirsch, to attract younger audiences. The cast of contemporaries will be joined by screen legends Burt Reynolds, Al Pacino, and once again Kurt Russell, who will be making his third Tarantino movie appearance with Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Quentin Tarantino has been nominated for numerous Academy Awards, winning two. He won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 1995 for Pulp Fiction and 18 years later won the same award for Django Unchained.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood will be the ninth film from Tarantino, and the director says he will retire from film-making after making his 10th.