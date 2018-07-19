Watch Saskatchewan Roughriders Vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Of Thursday CFL Clash

Johnny Manziel is expected to remain on the bench again as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats go for their third straight win behind quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, facing the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Johnny Manziel is expected to sit on the bench for the fifth straight week and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats look to take over first place in the Canadian Football League East Division, when they take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a Thursday night CFL clash that will live stream from Tim Hortons Field.

Manziel’s attempted comeback to professional football has been at a standstill since the 2018 CFL season got underway, but unlike in some past phases of his career, this setback is not Manziels’ fault. Instead, Manziel simply hasn’t been able to get on the field as long as starter Jeremiah Masoli continues to have a career season, with the second-most passion yards in the CFL at 1,378 after Hamilton’s first four games, the New York Post reported.

In last week’s Tiger-Cats 31-17 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Masoli threw for 369 yards — his eighth straight game going back to the 2017 season with more than 300 yards in the air for Masoli, SportsNet Canada reported.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats Thursday night CFL showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 23,000-seat Tim Hortons Stadium in Hamilton, Ontario, on Thursday, July 19 — 6 p.m. Pacific. Fans in the United Kingdom can log in to the live stream at 2 a.m. on Friday, July 20.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli has thrown for 1,378 yards through four games. Derek Leung / Getty Images

As Manziel watches from the bench, the 29-year-old Masoli, a University of Oregon product who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Francisco 49ers in 2011, will attempt to become only the fifth quarterback in the 61-season history of the CFL to open a season with five consecutive 300-yard passing performances. Tiger-Cats receiver Brandon Banks will also be going for his third straight 100-yard receiving performance, according to TSN.

