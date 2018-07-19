NBA Rumors: Dwyane Wade Will Make Decision On Retirement In Near Future

Dwyane Wade is waiting to come back from China in order to make a decision on his potential retirement.

Dwyane Wade has been one of the stars in the NBA since he was drafted with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat. Ever since that day, Wade has become a likely NBA Hall of Famer. While his past shows how good he has been throughout his career, the end of his career could be coming soon.

According to a report shared by Bleacher Report, Wade is considering retirement and will make a decision on his basketball future when he returns home from China, where he is unveiling the “Way of Wade 7” shoe.

Wade recently talked about his NBA future and the possibility of retirement in an interview.

“When I get back from China, I’ll focus on that. Right now, I’m focused on the game after basketball. Whatever happens in basketball, it happens.”

He continued on to talk about all the work that he has put in throughout his career to get to this point.

“I’ve done everything that I can to this point to put myself that I’m in this position I am today, where I can do something that hasn’t been done globally yet. The basketball will take care of itself. I’ll sit down and figure that out once I get back from this tour at some point.”

Dwyane Wade looks towards the future. ???? pic.twitter.com/tCp0jJiwJi — theScore (@theScore) July 18, 2018

Last season, Wade signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of the season to reunite with his close friend LeBron James. Unfortunately, things did not end up working out the way the two would have liked. Wade was traded back to the Miami Heat at the NBA trade deadline.

In the 21 games that he played with the Heat after the trade, Wade averaged 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He showed flashes of the old D-Wade in the playoffs with 16.6 points per game, including a 28-point performance in a key Game 2 win. Wade also scored 25 points in Game 4.

Miami would likely be more than happy to welcome Wade back for one more season. It seems like his days of starting are over, as he came off the bench in all 21 appearances for the Heat last year. That being said, Wade is still a valuable bench piece and is an excellent veteran mentor.

At 36 years old, Wade is in the final stages of his career. If he doesn’t retire this offseason, there is a good chance he will hang up the shoes next offseason.

Hopefully, we will get to see one more run for Wade in Miami. The Heat aren’t going to be championship contenders, but a farewell tour for Wade is in order from teams around the league.