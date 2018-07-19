Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Curves In Tight Jeans During Lunch Date With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardahsian and Tristan Thompson were spotted out together in Calabasas on Wednesday for a lunch date. The couple looked stylish walking the streets together as they headed out without their baby girl, True.

According to a July 18 report by Just Jared, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson took a little break from their parenting duties to head to Benihana on Wednesday. The pair walked side-by-side, but didn’t show off any PDA during the outing.

Kardashian donned a pair of tight jeans, which showed off the curves on her post-baby body. She paired the denim with a brown top and a long, animal print coat and nude heels. She completed her look with multiple rings on her fingers and gold necklaces around her neck. She wore her long, blonde hair in waves and added dark sunglasses for her lunch date.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson was seen wearing black athletic shorts and a black Lauren Hill short-sleeved t-shirt. He wore a bracelet on one hand and watch on his other wrist. He also donned black sneakers and a gold chain around his neck as he sported his casual style alongside his baby mama. The two were all smiles as they headed to the establishment to enjoy a quiet lunch together.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about being separated from her 3-month-old baby girl, True. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted that she was nervous and sad about going back to work following the birth of her daughter, revealing that she had never spent a full day away from the little girl. However, she later claimed that once she got back into a routine, things settled down for her, and working was just like riding a bike.

“The days leading up to my very first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place. It’s like riding a bike! On my first day back, True was perfect while I was gone. Plus, coming home was soooo much fun — I acted like I hadn’t seen her in forever,” Kardashian told her fans.

In addition, Khloe also opened up about the struggles of being a working mom, revealing that she never had to juggle work and a baby before, but that she tries to remember that there are a ton of women doing the same thing every single day. “I know I’ll get through it — I’m just anxious because it’s the unknown,” Khloe Kardashian stated.