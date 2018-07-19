Lauer is paying his soon-to-be ex $50 million according to 'Us Weekly'

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque are close to finalizing their divorce. It’s been seven months since they started the negotiations and Roque is reportedly going to walk away with close to 50 percent of Lauer’s net worth.

Us Weekly says that the two are making a clean split with no spousal support.

“He’s going to be forking out around $50 million in a settlement. She will receive the horse farm, their current residence and a one-time payment of $25 million. There will be no child or spousal support and they will split the costs for the kids.”

Lauer reportedly is telling friends that he could likely do better in court but he thinks the negative press will work against him, says a friend.

“Matt is furious he is essentially handing over half of his net worth to Annette. He could fight for a better deal in court but that would only result in dragging this out longer and negative headlines. He is ready to move on with his life and truly believes that a television comeback is possible.”

Annette Roque is said to have started the divorce process soon after Lauer was fired from NBC and the Today show for inappropriate sexual behavior toward his co-workers.

When Matt Lauer and Annette Roque initially got married, they signed a prenuptial agreement which limited the amount of money she would receive in the event of a divorce. But in 2006 when Roque tried to leave the first time, Lauer offered her money to stay.

“Defendant [Matt Lauer] has continuously and repeatedly given higher priority to… personal interests than his family obligations to plaintiff, causing plaintiff to feel abandoned, isolated and alone in raising the parties’ children.”

Lauer added a reported $5 million to the original agreement allegedly to maintain his “good guy” image.

Initially, after his firing, Lauer had thought that he could work things out with his wife, but she was done. Lauer issued a public apology to try and mend fences.

“To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

Annette Roque had suspected that Matt Lauer was cheating on her for some time, according to friends, and the public humiliation surrounding his firing was too much for her.