Idaho Man Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison After Getting His Sixth DUI

After being convicted of his sixth DUI, an Idaho man is headed to prison.

According to the NY Post, 38-year-old Roy Rico of Caldwell, Idaho, has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars for driving under the influence a shameful six times. It is also his fourth of the felony variety. The most recent incident occurred this past November, when Rico was driving and blew a stop sign, ramming his vehicle into another car.

He attempted to flee the scene of the crime but was apprehended once police arrived on the scene. At the time, it was reported that Rico smelled like alcohol and he even had trouble standing up and composing himself for authorities. Additionally, it was reported that an open bottle of beer was found on the floor of Rico’s car. He refused to take a field sobriety test at the time, but when he was taken into custody, he blew a .255, which is three times the legal limit.

At the time of his arrest, he was already on probation for a previous DUI from 2015. His past charges are as follows:

2015: Felony conviction for drunken driving when he blew a.317

2011: Felony DUI conviction.

2004: Felony DUI conviction.

2002: Misdemeanor DUI conviction.

2001: Misdemeanor DUI conviction.

After the trial, the troubled man was sentenced to 30 years in prison though he will be eligible for parole in six years. Originally, prosecutors wanted Rico sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years behind bars.

“Impaired driving a significant risk to public safety that can often have a ripple effect across the community. Mr. Rico is extremely lucky he hasn’t hurt or killed someone over the years. There is no doubt that he belongs in prison for an extensive period of time,” Deputy Prosecutor Ingrid Batey said in a statement, according to KTVB.

In addition to time behind bars, Judge Thomas Whitney also ordered Rico to pay court costs and reimbursement costs to his public defender.

Keim was also ordered to pay $200,000, which will be donated to Mothers Against Drunk Driving. As part of the suspension, the GM can have no contact with the team or attend any practices. Once he completes a DUI education course and goes to counseling, he will be able to return to his position.