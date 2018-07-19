‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Theresa Leaves Salem, Claire Asks Ciara About Ben

Days of our Lives spoilers for Thursday, July 19 reveal that there will be big drama in Salem setting up the end of the week.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) ask Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) about her involvement with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Claire, who has discovered her newfound feelings for Ciara’s former boyfriend, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams), will ask Ciara if she is moving on with Ben.

It seems that Claire will likely have a selfish agenda for asking Ciara those personal questions about Ben. Claire probably wants to know where Ciara stands with Tripp, and if she gauge her reaction to Claire and Tripp getting together. It seems like the pairing is likely to happen as Ciara will probably continue to gravitate towards Ben now that they’re both back in Salem and out of danger.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will also watch as Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) gets devastating news. Theresa will reportedly hear that her mother, Kimberly Brady (Patsy Pease) has cancer. She’ll be sad to hear the news, and take off to help out her parents, who live in L.A. Sadly, Theresa will take her son, Tate, with her after winning sole custody of the little boy. This means that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will be forced to say a painful goodbye to his son.

As fans already know, Brady lost custody of Tate in a hearing due to his shady past and his alleged involvement in Deimos Kiriakis’ death. While Theresa and Brady had agreed to share custody of their son and work together to give him a peaceful childhood, Brady’s fiance, and Theresa’s sister, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) plotted with Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) to try and take Theresa down.

Victor then hired someone to plant drugs in JJ Devearux’s apartment, where Theresa had been staying. However, the plan backfired when JJ (Casey Moss) took the fall for the planted drugs, ultimately helping Theresa get custody of Tate. Eve’s guilt may get the better of her in the weeks following Tate and Theresa’s departure. It could also impact her relationship with Brady.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives fans will also see Hope Brady (Krisitan Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) continue to press Ben in hopes of getting him to admit he set the fire at the cabin that nearly killed Ciara. However, Ben won’t budge, and Hope’s plan to tear down the illusion of Ben to her daughter will likely be thwarted.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.