‘One Piece’ Chapter 912 Spoilers: Luffy Fights Kaido’s Ally Basil Hawkins, Finally Meets Zoro In Wano

Is the fight betwen Monkey D. Luffy and Basil Hawkins inevitable?

One Piece Chapter 912 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter will be focused on Monkey D. Luffy, who has been separated from his crew and met a girl named O-Tama in the region of Kuri in Wano Country. In the previous chapter of One Piece, O-Tama invited Luffy in his home after saving him from Emperor Kaido’s subordinates.

O-Tama offered Luffy her last food and drank the polluted water from the river to satiate her hunger. When O-Tama felt ill, she told Luffy that she can’t leave the place since she is waiting for his friend Portgas D. Ace. In the spoiler posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 912 started with Luffy telling O-Tama and her master about Ace’s death and their relation to each other.

O-Tama cried upon learning about his friend’s death. She told Luffy that Ace made a promise to take her out to the sea once he returns to the Wano Country. Ace urged O-Tama to continue training in order to become a powerful and charming female Ninja. One Piece Chapter 912 could feature a backstory of Ace and O-Tama.

One Piece Chapter 912 spoilers also revealed that Tengu, O-Tama’s master, is a swordsmith. As of now, there is little information available about the long-nosed man with a wing, but there is a strong possibility that he has a connection with Kinemon, Kanjuro, and Raizo.

As O-Tama’s health continues to get worse, Luffy decided to take her to the nearest hospital. However, in order to prevent himself from being recognized by Emperor Kaido’s subordinates, Luffy changed his clothes to a Kimono. On their way to the hospital, Luffy saw his right-hand man, Zoro, who is also running away. In the previous chapters of One Piece, Zoro was accused of killing a renowned Samurai and stealing his sword.

On the day of his trial, Zoro learned who was the real culprit and immediately killed him using a knife. With O-Tama on the verge of death, it is highly unlikely that Luffy and Zoro will reunite soon. To make things more complicated, Basil Hawkins, a headliner of the Beast Pirates, appeared before them.

If Hawkins is loyally serving Emperor Kaido, the clash between the two members of the worst generation will be inevitable. However, Hawkins may have a reason why he decides not to inform Kaio about the people who illegally entered the Wano Country. One Piece Chapter 912 will be coming out soon and expected to be available on Mangastream and other manga websites.