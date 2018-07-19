‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France Dishes On Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson’s Upcoming Wedding

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have not shared any details about their upcoming wedding. However, Queer Eye star, Tan France, says he doesn’t think that the Saturday Night Live funny man will wear a tux to the event.

According to a July 18 report by Entertainment Tonight, Tan France weighed in on what he expects from Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s future wedding. The TV star claims that he would love to see Pete wearing something that suits his own unique personality, which likely won’t be the traditional tuxedo.

“I would like to see [Davidson] wear his version of swag. Probably not a tux! I don’t want to see him in a neutral, regular tux — he’s way too cool for that. And you know whatever [Grande] wears is going to be epic. She’d look great in everything, and she must have every designer in the world clamoring to dress her. I know that if I were a designer, I would be,” France told Page Six.

In addition, Tan France says that he is so happy for Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande, and believes that true love can come very quickly. The Queer Eye star says he and his husband, Rob France, decided to tie the knot after just a few dates, and have been happily married for a decade.

“I really couldn’t be happier for those two. I love when friends get together and romance follows. And you know, when I got together with my partner [illustrator Rob France] we decided to get married after just a few dates — and we’ve been married for 10 years!”

France went on to say that he believes that anyone finding love is a blessing, and that he will also support it. “I’m very, very happy for them. I think if anybody finds love that’s amazing. I will always support that,” he dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it seems that not everyone feels the same way as Tan France about Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s engagement. Sources previously told Radar Online that the the singer’s family believes that the romance is moving too quickly, and that Pete could be using Ariana to gather more fame for himself.

In addition, Ariana’s brother, Frankie Grande, doesn’t agree with the fact that Pete is so open about his marijuana use. Frankie, who has been clean and sober for a year now, is worried about Davidson’s drug use, and doesn’t think it’s okay. However, his sister reportedly doesn’t want to listen to her brother’s concerns.