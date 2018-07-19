‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Edgar Hansen Admits To Sexually Abusing A 16-Year-Old

The 'Deadliest Catch' star made the admission in a guilty plea in a Seattle courtroom.

In what has to be some of the most disturbing news to ever come off the set of Deadliest Catch, one of the show’s stars has admitted in a court of law that he sexually abused a 16-year-old girl.

According to People Magazine, Edgar Hansen — one of the stars of Deadliest Catch — pleaded guilty to a charge of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. He was given a suspended sentence of 364 days; was ordered to pay various fees and fines totaling $1,653, with an additional $4,800 fine suspended; and is on probation for two years. He will also have to undergo a sexual deviancy evaluation and treatment and provide a DNA sample to law enforcement.

In exchange for this reduced plea, 47-year-old Hansen had to allocute about the details of his crime in open court in Seattle, Washington. The prosecuting attorney also agreed to not pursue any additional charges that may arise against Hansen in exchange for this deal.

In addition, a charge of “property destruction” against the fisherman was dismissed with prejudice.

With that in place, Hansen admitted that he “touched [the victim’s] genitals,” and made her touch his in return. The Deadliest Catch star also admitted that he did so “for his own sexual gratification.”

The assault happened on September 30, 2017, in Snohomish County, Washington, according to the outlet.

The prosecuting attorney for the county didn’t pursue charges against Hansen until October 2017, when the victim — whose name was not disclosed — told her therapist that the assault took place in a private home. The victim said that Hansen “kissed her on the lips, touched her vagina and had her touch his penis,” according to the police report.

It was the victim’s therapist that reported the crime to the police.

The last time we heard about Edgar Hansen — better known as “Sig” to the fans of the show — he was being accused of spitting on a driver and denting a driver’s car after he revealed that he didn’t have cash to pay for his fare home. The incident, which happened in May 2017, led to Hansen facing a property destruction charge. The charge was dismissed in this plea deal that the star just accepted.

No one on the show’s team has spoken out about Hansen’s latest arrest and conviction, and the Discovery Networks haven’t released an official statement about the show’s star, either.

Neither the prosecuting attorney nor the Deadliest Catch star’s attorney returned People‘s request for comment.