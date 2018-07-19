’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Anfisa And Paola Get Into An All-Out Brawl At The Tell-All Taping

The '90 Day Fiance' stars have been at each other's throats since last season.

The beef between 90 Day Fiance stars Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Paola Mayfield have come to a full head at the tell-all taping, and now, reports from the set are that the duo actually got physical with one another!

According to Radar Online, a source who works for TLC — and agreed to talk to the outlet on the basis of anonymity — said that of the two, Anfisa is the worse of the 90 Day Fiance stars. The source said that she is “mean to everyone” on the set, and walks around acting like a diva, and unnecessarily so.

But, said the source, don’t think that Paola Mayfield is any better with her behavior. The source said that at the tell-all taping, she teamed up with Loren Brovarnik — who was on a previous season of the show — to gang up on Anfisa and call her names.

Paola and Loren both called Anfisa a “gold digger” because she constantly demanded expensive things from her husband, even when he couldn’t afford them.

And it didn’t stop there: Anfisa started shouting at Paola’s husband, Russ, telling him to “stay in his lane” and that he should have “behaved himself” last season.

Then, Anfisa got into it with her castmate, David Toborowsky, when he brought up the fact that Jorge has active criminal charges pending, all in relation to marijuana possession.

Things got so bad on the 90 Day Fiance tell-all set that Anfisa and Paola almost came to blows.

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, Paola and Anfisa have been having beef with one another since Season 2 of the show, when Paola started criticizing everyone during the tell-all. In addition to throwing Chantel and Pedro under the bus, she called Jorge a liar (well, she wasn’t wrong…), and she dragged Anfisa for filth.

Anfisa, however, didn’t let Paola’s comments get to her either then or now. She took the high road and addressed Paola’s comments on an Instagram story, where she made clear that Paola’s criticisms of her said more about Paola than they did about her.

In addition, Anfisa felt that Paola was merely turning all her frustrations on her, and that she merely was trying to vent her frustrations about her own life by taking it out on Anfisa.

To see all the high drama and to find out what really happened during the tell-all/reunion, tune in to 90 Day Fiance this Sunday at 8:00 p.m. EST on TLC.