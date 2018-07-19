Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Are Making Taco Tuesdays A Thing Again

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian have been loving their Tuesday nights. The sisters, who are both back in L.A. together, have spent the last two Tuesdays chowing down on tacos.

According to a July 18 report by the Daily Mail, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian may be focused on working out and eating healthy, but they don’t mind breaking their diets for taco Tuesday celebrations each week. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have been sharing moments from their weekly meals together on social media, and it seems that they are loving the food and the family time.

Khloe Kardashian, who reveals that she’s been working hard on her post-baby body after giving birth to her daughter, True Thompson, back in April, says that she has been exercising twice a day and eating clean. However, it looks like Tuesdays may be a cheat day for the reality star and her older sister.

In the past, Khloe has touched on the importance of indulging herself once in a while, and even revealed that she headed out for some greasy McDonald’s food after drinking a bit too much one night and suffering a hangover. However, Kardashian says that she tries not to be too hard on herself when she does cheat on her diet.

On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian posted videos from her taco Tuesday meal with Kourtney Kardashian to her Instagram account. The new mom used the caption “Awko taco” in her videos, and even showed off the array of Mexican food that she and her family would be eating during the meal. This marks the second week in a row that Kourtney and Khloe have celebrated taco Tuesday together, and it seems that it may become a summer tradition for the sisters.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe recently revealed that she has lost over 30 pounds since giving birth to her daughter. The Good American denim designer claimed she was stunned to learn that she had dropped so many pounds already, and credited things such as breastfeeding and staying active during her pregnancy for her quick weight loss.

“After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week.Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly,” Khloe Kardashian revealed to her fans via her app.