Michael Strahan Is Reportedly Jealous Of Alex Rodriguez’s Booming Career, Per ‘Radar Online’

For years, Michael Strahan has been the sports darling of television, dazzling fans with both his glowing personality and knowledge of sports. But now that Alex Rodriguez is also bringing the charm as a guest judge on Shark Tank and as a contributor on Good Morning America, Michael is getting a little jealous that he is being overshadowed. In a new report from Radar Online, one source is suggesting that A-Rod’s goal is to de-throne Strahan as the King of television and Michael isn’t too happy that he has some stiff competition.

“Alex Rodriguez is everywhere!” an insider dished the the media outlet. “Michael is feeling overshadowed — even though he’s six-foot-five!”

Both athletes reportedly have big egos and Strahan doesn’t think that it’s cool that all anybody ever talks about nowadays is A-Rod. He’s all over the television and it also helps that he is dating Jennifer Lopez, who is incredibly popular in her own right. But what really irked Strahan the most is the fact that Good Morning America hired Alex Rodriguez to be on the hit morning show without his consent. He felt totally blindsided by the hiring and he feels as though A-Rod could threaten his job.

“Michael was irate. He immediately felt threatened that Alex is being groomed to replace him.”

What also ticks off Strahan is the fact that he has such squeaky clean image whereas Rodriguez was notoriously banned from the 2014 MLB season after using steroids. Now A-Rod is trying to rebuild his image and he doesn’t care what it takes to get him back in the good graces of fans.

“Michael can’t believe the image renovation Alex has gotten on TV. He used to be hated. Now Michael is telling pals Alex is set to replace him,” the source goes on to say.

And if juggling multiple careers and businesses is not enough for A-Rod, he has also been making a lot of time for his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez and her two children, Max and Emme. The Inquisitr recently shared that the pair are head over heels for each other and they could potentially be headed down the aisle at some point in the future, but Lopez says they’re not in a huge rush.

“We have to take our time,” Lopez said. “I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my past and… we’re mature now.”

She also called herself and Alex “grown-ups” before saying that they are going to take their time and doing things at their own pace, rather than rushing into another marriage.