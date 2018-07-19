Khloe Kardashian Shows Off New Bling Inspired By Baby Daughter True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has a very special new piece of jewelry. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her social media account on Wednesday to reveal a gift that is very close to her heart.

According to a July 18 report by Us Weekly, Khloe Kardashian showed off a brand new diamond ring on Instagram this week. However, this wasn’t any ordinary diamond ring. Although it wasn’t an engagement ring from her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, the ring holds major significance for the reality star.

The ring, which Khloe revealed was a gift from her best friend, Malika Haqq, sparkled and had her daughter’s name, True, written out in diamonds. Khloe wore the ring on her left ring finger. Of course, this isn’t the first time that a Kardashian family member has used jewelry to express love for someone close to them.

Khloe Kardashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian, wore earrings with Kanye West’s initials on them back when they first started dating. In addition, Kourtney Kardashian also wore earrings with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima’s initials on them during a recent trip to Italy. Kylie Jenner also has a diamond necklace with her daughter Stormi’s name on it, and a ring that she wears often with the initials J.W. on it, which has a double meaning for her. Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott’s real name is Jacques Webster, and her best friend’s name is Jordyn Woods.

However, Khloe’s new bling is all about her 3-month-old daughter, True Thompson. Sources tell the magazine that becoming a mother has changed Kardashian profoundly and that being a parent has “enhanced” her most wonderful qualities.

“Motherhood has changed her in a way, but Khloe has always been very maternal towards her younger sisters. So in some ways, this was just more of who she has always been. Motherhood has only enhanced what a truly amazing young woman Khloe is. It has definitely made her much more patient, because there is nothing like having a baby that sleeps other own schedule to completely rearrange your life,” an insider previously told the outlet.

Khloe Kardashian has made a habit out of showing off her little bundle of joy more and more on social media, and seemingly loves every second of being a mother. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe recently revealed how hard it was to leave baby True in order to go back to work, and sympathized with other mothers who have gone through the same situation.