Kylie Jenner Reportedly ‘Scared’ To Marry Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship is reportedly better than ever. The couple, who share a daughter, Stormi Webster, together, recently graced the cover of GQ Magazine. Now, sources are revealing that Jenner is seriously thinking about marriage with the rapper.

According to a July 18 report by Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner is very happy with her baby daddy, Travis Scott. The couple are busy parenting their baby girl, and insiders claim that the rapper is head over heels in love with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. However, marriage may be sensitive subject for the pair.

“Kylie is so happy with Travis, she’s madly in love with him and their baby girl. And he feels the exact same way, he worships Kylie. They do talk about getting married, but Kylie’s really scared. It’s not marrying Travis that scares Kylie, it’s all the attention that goes with it,” an insider said of Jenner and Scott.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner allegedly believes it will be a ton of pressure on her and Travis Scott to get married and have a big celebrity wedding, and she doesn’t want that pressure to have a negative impact on her relationship with Travis.

“She knows how crazy the pressure and the attention will get if she and Travis have a wedding, she’s seen Kim and Khloe go through it and she’s honestly kind of scared that it could jeopardize what they have. But she definitely sees herself spending forever with Travis, he’s her person. No one would be surprised if they just ran off somewhere together and got married on a beach, just the two of them,” the source added.

Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott could be documented for her reality TV spin-off series, Life Of Kylie, which is reportedly returning for a second season. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenner has already shot most of the season, and it will focus on her life as a new mom, as well as her running her cosmetic company, which is set to surpass $1 billion in the very near future.

In addition, sources tell Radar Online that Kylie Jenner’s upcoming 21st birthday will likely be filmed for the reality series, and that Jenner is likely to have a big bash to celebrate her special day. However, for now it seems that Kylie is focused on hitting the billion-dollar mark and she’s reportedly not “letting anything stand in her way.”