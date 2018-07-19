Shawn Mendes Was One Of The First To Congratulate Hailey Baldwin On Her Engagement To Justin Bieber

The Canadian-born singer holds no ill will over the fact that Baldwin is engaged to his fellow Canadian singer.

Fans really loved the thought of Hailey Baldwin and Canadian-born singer Shawn Mendes being more than just friends. Alas, it was not meant to be as Baldwin, 21, chose to give her heart to another Canadian-born singer instead and on July 7, she and Justin Bieber, 24, became engaged after only a month of dating. While wishful fans’ hopes were ultimately shattered, Mendes, 19, is still in good spirits and recently admitted that he was one of the first people to congratulate the model upon hearing the news.

On Wednesday, People reported that the “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer finally broke his silence over the news that his good friends, Baldwin and Bieber, got engaged while vacationing in the Bahamas on July 7. While appearing on the Australian show The Project, not only did Mendes reveal that he had already congratulated Baldwin, but he also revealed that he was one of the first people to do so on the day she got engaged.

“I texted Hailey the day of, and I said congrats,” he said. “That’s what it is. I think everybody wants there to be more—there’s not,” he concluded.

The “Mercy” singer was most likely alluding to the fact that he and Baldwin quickly became the subject of dating rumors after attending the 2018 Met Gala in May together. Perhaps what fueled the dating rumors all the more was the fact that it was Mendes’ first time ever attending and he chose to make his Met Gala debut with Baldwin at his side.

Mendes was quick to dispel the rumors before they had the chance to spread by explaining that going with Baldwin, who’s no stranger to the star-studded annual gathering, released some of the “pressure” of being a first-time attendee and it in no way meant that they were making their “big debut” as a couple.

“No, we were not making our big debut. Obviously Hailey and I are friends, and it was just really cool for me to be able to walk with her because she’s a vet and it was my first year, so it kind of took the pressure off a little bit.”

Both parties continued to be on the same page about their relationship being strictly platonic. Baldwin herself had spoken out about their friendship in the past saying, “He’s amazing, and I think that his music is also amazing.”

When Baldwin and Bieber began making headlines that they had reportedly rekindled their romance after dating from 2015 to 2016, Mendes addressed the rumors saying, “I don’t if they’re dating or not. I love them both. They’re both really awesome people.”

Baldwin went on to seemingly confirm the rumors when she deleted all the photos of her and Mendes from her Instagram. However, the “Treat You Better” singer did not follow suit.

According to a report by E! News, the “In My Blood” singer is holding no grudges and even credits Bieber for being a “massive influence” on him when he was “growing up.” During his Australian interview, Mendes was also asked to pick his “favorite Justin,” choosing between Bieber and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The “Stitches” singer chose Trudeau but admitted that he “loves them both.”

While Baldwin and Bieber are currently in the midst of planning their upcoming wedding, Mendes is currently promoting his self-titled album, which he released in May.