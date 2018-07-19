Jessica Alba Apologizes To Leslie Jones After Her Poor Review Of The Honest Company On Twitter

'I have use (sic) your company for more than three years now and these last three orders have been a nightmare!!'

Business may be booming for Jessica Alba and her popular brand, the Honest Company. But every once in a while, a negative review can come to light, especially if it’s from a celebrity.

Just yesterday, comedienne Leslie Jones took to her Twitter page to share with fans that she had a less than ideal experience when placing an order with the Honest Company. In the rant on Twitter, the Saturday Night Live star even went as far as to call her experience with Alba’s company a “nightmare.”

“Ok @Honest you just lost a good customer. @jessicaalba please address your company that is not doing good business,” the comedian tweeted. “I have use (sic) your company for more than three years now and these last three orders have been a nightmare!! I have spend (sic) too much money here for that to happen!!”

Just a few hours after Jones’ tweet was posted, Jessica herself took to Jones’ Twitter page to reply to the unsatisfied customer and offer an apology.

“Omg! I’m so so sorry you haven’t had a great experience. We are all over this issue and will make it right. I am so appreciative and grateful to you for being a loyal Honest fan over the years, especially as we go through these growing pains. I’m a huge fan of yours. JA”

It does not appear as though Jones has replied to Alba’s response yet, but Leslie’s tweet gained a ton of attention from followers on Twitter with over 105 comments and 365 favorites from her fans. And aside from Jessica Alba, the Honest Company also responded to Jones’ post, apologizing for any errors.

“We’re so sorry your order was delayed. Our diaper cakes are handmade and can take 1-3 days to process. We value your feedback and we’re always looking for ways to improve. We appreciate your love for Honest – thank you for giving us the chance to make this right,” they wrote.

Clearly, Jones was unhappy with their response as she replied saying that it should be made clear to the customer that the order needs to go to processing before it is sent out. She said it was a joke that she was forced to spend an additional $50 on overnight shipping when the order took a week to arrive to her home.

A few other followers also chimed in on the post, with some fans coming to the defense of Alba’s company and others siding with Jones.

“Boom! That part. A few other people actually said they were having an issue as well. If memory serves me right, it was getting orders they didn’t want. Imagine how many people must be having this same issue,” one fan wrote.

“Why don’t you guys just shut up and mind your business. Stop making this bigger than it is. Jessica just handled it. Case closed. Stop being like the media. Get a life. We have ours,” one more commented.

This just goes to show you how much social media can negatively or positively affect a business.