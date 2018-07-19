Richard Marx Throws Shade At Donald Trump On Twitter And The Internet Responds Accordingly

Richard Marx admits that he wouldn't be right here waiting for you and Twitter explodes

During a news conference on Monday in Helsinki, Finland, with President Vladimir V. Putin about whether Russia tried to influence the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump insisted that he didn’t think Russia had any involvement. However, amid public scrutiny about the statement, Trump has since clarified what he meant, insisting now that he misspoke.

The original statement, according to the New York Times, is below.

“My people came to me. They said they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

According to Donald Trump, in the speech, he meant to say “wouldn’t” instead of “would,” and his confusion came about because of a misinterpreted double negative within the sentence.

“The sentence should have been, ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia,’ sort of a double negative,” Donald Trump said. “So you can put that in, and I think that probably clarifies things pretty good.”

However, for the internet, that “pretty good” clarification became the butt of many jokes. Already, there are a plethora of memes alluding to things Donald Trump meant to say versus what he really said.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images

However, over on Twitter, 80s music sensation, Richard Marx probably threw the best amount of shade at Donald Trump with his recent tweet on the matter.

I misspoke. I meant to say I “wouldn’t” be right here waiting for you. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) July 18, 2018

As soon as Richard Marx posted the tweet, the Twitterverse responded accordingly.

There are plenty of comments that are political in nature, with people discussing the for or against in the matter of whether Donald Trump really meant to say “would” or “wouldn’t.” But, it is the responses in relation to Richard Marx’s song that are truly hilarious.

Those that took the comment on board and responded with other instances of where the wrong word might have been used in song titles that are the real gems in the conversation. Many classic songs managed to be reworded in light of Donald Trump’s mistake. From Queen not rocking you, or Whitney Houston not really loving you, right through to Pick Floyd having no bricks in the wall, Twitter users were quick to add to the long list of songs that have been allegedly misquoted over the years.

And one @MickJagger misspoke; he states that he can get satisfaction. — (Shaker)^2 says BAN THEM NAZIS (@shakersquared) July 18, 2018

So, are you saying the Beatles did not wanna hold her hand? — ☠️Bellatrix2018⚡️#FamiliasUnidas⚡️✝️???????????????? (@Bellatrixx2018) July 18, 2018

Noooooo! I just realised the Proclaimers would NOT walk 5,000 miles! ???????????????????? — ☠️Bellatrix2018⚡️#FamiliasUnidas⚡️✝️???????????????? (@Bellatrixx2018) July 18, 2018

BREAKING: Hotel California changes policy. You can check out anytime you want, and you can leave. — Brian Tannebaum (@btannebaum) July 18, 2018

But, it wasn’t just song titles that got the Richard Marx treatment. Popular culture references also became fair game when it came to the would/wouldn’t debate on Twitter.

He meant he wouldn’t even though he was but it’s not what he meant. pic.twitter.com/km94OuVMVM — Miss Tweety (@Chilightful) July 18, 2018

At the time of publication, the tweet has been liked more than 172,000 times, been retweeted more than 50,000 times and contains at least 3,700 responses.