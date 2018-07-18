Hilaria Baldwin Dons Bikini As She Shares Exercise Video With Son In Tow

At just two months postpartum, the mother of four looks incredible.

Hilaria Baldwin is one fit mama.

Just two months after giving birth to her son, Romeo, the mother of four is proving to fans that her body bounces back fast, basically overnight. In a post to her Instagram account today, the wife of Alec Baldwin can be seen multi-tasking and doing a workout with the newest addition to her growing family, son Romeo. Baldwin stands in what appears to be the backyard of the family’s Hamptons home, looking absolutely incredible in a mismatched bikini.

The bikini bottoms are bright blue with white on both sides and showcase Hilaria’s amazingly fit legs. The top is equally as cute as it is primarily white with multi-colored straps on the side. The video is taken from a side angle, and from the looks of her toned tummy, you would never guess that Baldwin is just two months postpartum. She wears her hair down and barely breaks a sweat, making her workout look simply effortless.

In the quick video, the mother of four does squats as she holds baby Romeo in her arms and shares the quick workout with fans, telling them to do three sets of 20 if they want to follow the same workout routine. Within just an hour of posting the video, Hilaria’s 354,000 followers have already given it a ton of accolades with over 31,000 views and dozens of comments. A few fans commented on how amazing Hilaria looks while countless other fans applauded her for keeping in such great shape, even with four young children.

“Omg you are truly Impressive! You have 4 kids and you are in a great shape! But whats amazing is the consistency and dedication. Before/during/after prefnancy. It is not just exercising, it is a lifestyle! Amazing.”

“Your body is elastic,” another fan wrote.

“Your body is ammmmaaaaazing. Such a a hot mama! Xoxo,” one more chimed in.

Baldwin is no stranger to showing off her amazing body to her fans and followers on Instagram. A few days ago, the Inquisitr shared that the yoga instructor posted yet another bikini-clad photo for her followers, this time showing off her flat abs and toned arms in a pink bikini bottom and white bandeau top while doing handstand push-ups. The fitness expert recently sat down with Us Weekly, where she shared how she is able to get in a workout with four little ones running around.

“I do these little quick routines for my Instagram. It’s like, well OK, I have ten minutes. What can I do in ten minutes? I have so many little people who need me right now that I can’t necessarily, you know, go disappear for a long period of time.”

Baldwin also says that staying in shape during her pregnancies also helped her to bounce back so quickly post-pregnancy.