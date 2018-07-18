Britney Spears Says She Would ‘Definitely Show Up’ To A Mickey Mouse Club Reunion On ‘Entertainment Tonight’

Britney Spears is open to a Mickey Mouse Club Reunion, according to an interview with Nancy O’Dell on Entertainment Tonight. It has been 22 years since it aired on Disney and the show is credited with launching the careers of Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Justin Timberlake among others.

Spears, now 36, said she would “definitely show up” to a Mickey Mouse Club reunion, reports the Daily Mail.

Host O’Dell brought up the children’s variety show, which first aired in 1992, and asked about the possibility of a reunion.

“It was a really good time,” Spears said. “It was a great time – it was probably one of the most special times in my life, as a Mickey Mouse Club [member].”

“They would have to plan it. I would definitely show up. I would go, definitely.”

Aguilera has also said positive things about her time in the MMC, but it is unknown whether the other child stars, including ex-boyfriend Timberlake, would be as enthusiastic about a reunion.

The Mickey Mouse Club show aired from 1992 to 1996 and also featured Ryan Gosling, JC Chasez, and Keri Russell.

In other Spears news, the pop star is jumping on the gender positivity trend and launching her neutral fragrance, Prerogative. The unisex perfume is named after the 1988 Bobby Brown song “My Prerogative,” which Spears covered in 2004.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

A brand statement released on the scent reads, “Created for the woman or man who defies inhibitions and societal limitations, this unique scent fuels the confidence to be whoever you want to be.”

Spears hopes that the perfume will help attract both men and women with its amber wood, espresso foam, apricot nectar, red goji berries, and pink pepper notes, according to the Inquisitr.

“The fragrance is really good,” the singer said to People. “But the name is very cool because it’s empowering. It’s [about saying], I’m going to think what I want to do and be happy in that moment and not worry about what people think.”

The pop star also cites Prerogative as a fragrance that does away with judgements. To date, Spears has released 24 fragrances under her name and the franchise has amassed $1.5 billion in profits. Her top selling scents are Fantasy, Believe, and Curious Heart, largely sold at store chains Walmart and Kohl’s.

While Prerogative is not exactly a novel idea, it is a new venture for Spears. Other celebrities who have released gender-neutral scents include Khloe Kardashian, Pharrell Williams, and fellow pop star Katy Perry.