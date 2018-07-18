Kim Kardashian Makes $5 Million In Five Minutes On Hit New Fragrance Line

The kicker? She spent $0 on advertising.

What happens when you have a great product, a huge following on Instagram, and no advertising costs? Money, money, money!

Kim Kardashian has amassed quite the following on her Instagram page with 114 million followers and growing. So when she promotes a wide array of her own beauty and fragrance products on her popular page, it comes as no surprise that it’s pretty much just money in the bank for her. According to TMZ, Kardashian launched her newest set of perfumes this past Tuesday. The collection consists of 3 fragrances including Kimoji Cherry, Kimoji Peach, and Kimoji Vibes.

And the design on the bottle was just as clever and cute as the names. The Kimoji Cherry is molded into the shape of a cherry as it has white paint dripping from the top. Like the cherry, the Kimoji Peach is cleverly shaped like a peach (that also sort of looks like a butt) and last but not least, the Kimoji Vibes perfume is shaped like a taking bubble and is a beautiful metallic color. Up until the launch, Kardashian teased the products on her Instagram story and Instagram page. And upon the launch, Kardashian posted a photo of herself with the products and quite literally, sales exploded.

With just one Instagram post and no other revenue spent of advertising, Kardashian’s latest collection was a clear hit, earning the reality TV star a whopping $5 million in just five minutes. The bottles retail at $45 and if Kris Jenner was one of the masterminds behind her daughter’s products, it can only be assumed that Kim’s profit margin is huge.

Kim also used the power of other friend’s social media pages by sending them free product in hopes that they would spread the word and share her product with their followers on social media as well. A few celebrities like Drew Barrymore and Kim’s sister, Kylie Jenner, shared themselves trying the Kimoji fragrance and that must have also had a little bit to do with the sky-high sales.

Similarly, Kylie Jenner uses her own Instagram following to promote her line, Kylie Cosmetics. Clearly, the marketing tactic of just posting images on their social media pages is working for the whole Kardashian klan. Recently, the Inquisitr shared that Jenner is worth an impressive $900 million even though she’s only 20-years-old. While Kylie can attribute some if her sales to partnerships with brands like Puma, the vast majority of her income is from her cosmetics line. And guess what? She too spends $0 on advertising, simply using the power of social media to sell, sell, sell.

It pays big to be a member of reality TV royalty.