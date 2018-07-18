Kelly Dodd Splits From Boyfriend Rick Taldykin As Vicki Gunvalson Claims She’s Still In Love With Ex-Husband

Is the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star harboring feelings for her former partner?

Kelly Dodd is reportedly back on the market after a short-lived romance with boyfriend Rick Taldykin.

On July 18, Radar Online told readers that the 42-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star had recently ended her relationship with the male model and plans to enjoy the rest of the summer as a single woman.

“[Kelly] was just over it and really has no interest in getting into anything serious with anyone right now,” a source close to Dodd revealed. “[She] is just enjoying her life and is really embracing the whole single thing.”

As she prepares to enjoy her time as a single woman in Southern California, the insider said that Dodd is also focused on her young daughter, Jolie, whom she shares with her former husband Michael. She’s also been spending plenty of time with her friends and is currently enjoying a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she’s celebrating the birthday of a friend.

“She is spending the entire summer traveling and loving every minute of it,” the insider added.

Dodd and her now-ex-husband announced the end of their marriage in September of last year amid the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and, at the time, things appeared to be quite tense between them. Now, however, the former pair is on much better terms and recently enjoyed a dinner date with their daughter.

While Kelly Dodd has said that she and Michael are now close friends, her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, suggested she may be harboring feelings for Michael during a recent interview.

“I was kinda like, ‘You divorced your husband, and you didn’t want him, so why do you have any emotions?” Gunvalson said during an interview with TooFab earlier this week. “It made me realize that maybe she’s still in love with him. I didn’t have those emotions when I divorced Donn. When Donn started dating people I knew, I had zero emotions. I was like, I want the best for him.”

“I think Kelly’s got stronger feelings for Michael than she wants to really say,” Gunvalson added.

During Season 13, Dodd and Gunvalson butted heads after Gunvalson went out on a double date with Michael and another woman. According to Dodd, she broke girl code.

To see more of Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.