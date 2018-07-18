The other 'Ladies of London' post tributes to Neilson after her untimely death

With the passing of Ladies of London star Annabelle Neilson, many of her friends and fans have been left shocked. Now some of the other ladies are speaking out and sharing memories and thoughts of Neilson, whom many of them had known since way before the Bravo show came to town.

Reality Tea reports that Caroline Stanbury, in particular, had known Neilson for decades, and though they hit some rough patches, they still considered each other friends. The weekend before she passed away, Annabelle had been with friends celebrating at the wedding of one of her exes, and there was no mention of any problems with her health.

In the past, Neilson had struggled with addiction and, more recently, a horseback-riding accident which left her unable to walk for a time and compelled her to pass on Season 3 of Ladies of London.

Despite reports that Annabelle Neilson died of a stroke, her sister Camila says that she actually died of a heart attack last Thursday.

“Very sadly, we have been informed that my sister Annabelle, died as a result of a heart attack at home last Thursday. It has come as a complete shock, as she had many plans having recently returned from Spain.”

Camila Neilson added that the family is shocked at the loss of their sister and daughter.

“My parents and I are devastated and shocked by this news. We would ask the media to respect the privacy of our family and Annabelle’s close friends during this very difficult time. We will not be making any further statement at this time. We thank you for your consideration.”

Andy Cohen of Bravo says that he adored Annabelle, and at the home offices in New York, they were devastated.

“She was unique and spirited and really wonderful to watch and to know. We’re just torn up about it here.”

Caroline Fleming posted a photo with Annabelle and shared her thoughts about her time with Neilson.

“My sweet Tinky, no words can express how devastated I feel at losing you. Sweet delicate soul, you will be sorely missed. It’s impossible to comprehend that you are no longer here – we spoke on Wednesday and we planned lunch together next week and instead it’s the day of your funeral. I loved you from the moment I met you, such a special friendship you and I shared which I am so grateful for. My father also adored you, and I know he will be there with you in heaven. RIP my darling friend. All our memories are treasured in the depth of my heart”

Caroline Stanbury also posted a photo and a remembrance of her old friend.

“Annabelle you were a star… loved by all who knew you… we shared years of friendship and experiences, ups downs RIP never to be forgotten you were a beautiful soul.”

Marissa Hermer, who has moved back to the United States, also included a photo of the two women embracing.

“oh darling Annabelle, wish I could go back to this moment and kiss and cuddle you again… – our paths crossed through a crazy adventure and even though you were way too rocknroll cool for this soccer mom, it was always love. How I will miss your cackle laugh, your magical spirit, and curling up for tea and natter…Rest In Peace beautiful girl. Love forever, your pink poodle x.”

The loss of Neilson obviously came as a shock to all of the women, and her presence and personality will obviously be missed from all of their lives.