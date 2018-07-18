A ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Wedding Is Coming! Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Reveal When They Will Get Married

Find out when Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will wed.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have chosen a date for their upcoming wedding.

Although the Vanderpump Rules couple hasn’t yet officially announced the exact date when they will wed, they revealed during the recent opening of Tom Tom that they will be tying the knot sometime next summer.

While chatting with The Daily Dish at the Tom Tom opening, which also served as the Daily Mail‘s Summer Party, Cartwright confirmed her big day will take place next summer and said she’s been “pinning” potential wedding dresses for years. Cartwright also said that she prefers the boho-chic style and loves naked cakes “with real flowers all over them.”

Also during the event, Taylor said that despite his past issues with Cartwright’s family, which have been evident on both Vanderpump Rules and their spinoff, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, he did speak to Cartwright’s mother and father before his June proposal.

“I did. I talked to [her dad] a long time ago. I asked [both parents] actually,” he explained.

In early June, after traveling to their favorite restaurant in Malibu, California, Neptune’s Net, Taylor asked Cartwright to marry him as cameras rolled for the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

Below is a photo taken at the Tom Tom opening last week.

Earlier this month, Brittany Cartwright spoke to People magazine about her upcoming wedding.

“I’ve known where I wanted to get married since I was a little kid,” she said. “I’ve talked about it on the show. Even in other seasons, I wanted to get married at the Kentucky Castle so I don’t think that’s a surprise. I have a date set and all that stuff, but I think I’m going to focus on the engagement party first.”

“No one knows who’s a bridesmaid yet,” she continued. “And I don’t want to say because my list is so long. I have so many really close friends, from home in Kentucky and here in L.A., so making my bridesmaid choices down to like eight [people] is going to be really hard for me because my list is at like 15 right now. So, that’s going to be the hardest thing.”

Although it hasn’t yet been confirmed, Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding will likely be featured on Bravo TV in some way, especially considering it will be happening amid production on Season 8.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.