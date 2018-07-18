Lea Michele Broke News Of Cory Monteith’s Tragic Passing To His Mother

'I got a call from Lea, and she was screaming on the phone.'

It’s hard to believe that it has already been five years since Glee star Cory Monteith passed away from a heroin overdose. Since the anniversary of his untimely passing, his mother, Ann McGregor, says that she can still vividly recall the phone call that changed her life forever. Surprisingly, it was from Cory’s girlfriend and Glee co-star, Lea Michele, who caught wind of the tragic news first and called McGregor to confirm, according to People.

“I got a call from Lea, [Monteith’s girlfriend of over a year] and she was screaming on the phone. She was yelling, ‘Is it true, is it true about Cory?’ and I said, ‘What about Cory?’ I had heard nothing. And then police knocked on my front door.”

Following the tragic news that was confirmed to her by police, Cory’s mother said that she went into somewhat of a state of shock and her body went completely numb. McGregor says that she shut off all emotions, and as the days and weeks continued to go by, she was still in denial that Cory’s death was actually reality at times.

“I knew it was real, but there were times when I could lie to myself and say, ‘He’s in L.A., he’ll call me soon.’ I’m still always hanging on edge. When you lose someone who is such a big part of you, you lose all purpose for living,” she recalls.

Last week Cory’s girlfriend, Lea Michele, also shared a touching tribute to her late love. As the Inquisitr shared, Michele took to her popular Twitter account to say how Cory’s death still affects her, even five years later. Along with a photo of a gorgeous sunset, Lea shared a touching quote, seemingly to pay tribute to Monteith though she did not mention him by name.

“There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains,” the actress wrote.

Soon after, the tag #5YearsWithoutCory took off and many fans took to their Twitter pages to share their love and support for Lea on what had to be a difficult day, while countless others paid tribute to the late actor. As many will recall, Cory unexpectedly passed away on July 13, 2013. Today shares that the actor was found unresponsive in his Vancouver hotel room and the cause of death was later determined to be a drug and alcohol overdose.

Sadly, Cory was just 31 years old at the time of his death.