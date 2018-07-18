‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday, July 18: Lily & Hilary’s Argument Becomes Life-Threatening

Arguing while driving leads to a life changing wreck that may haunt Lily forever.

The Young and the Restless recap reveals a life-threatening car wreck for Lily and Hilary after they jumped in a vehicle together during a heated argument over Charlie and Shauna. Plus, Nick explains his shocking plans to his family.

Several Newmans received an invitation to find out what Dark Horse is all about. It seemed strange to them because Dark Horse snapped up so many of Newman Enterprise’s lost clients. However, they all showed up, and surprise, surprise, Nick (Joshua Morrow) owns the company that’s raiding the family business, and he created plans to take over all of Newman and cut Victor out.

Nick explained that he’d tried to make up with Victor, but instead, Victor tried to give him Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) job and when Nick refused, the old man decided to take away Christian. Honestly, it was Victor who taught Nick everything he needed to know about infiltrating both Newman and Victor’s private life, so that’s exactly what he decided to do.

Although most of his family, except Summer (Hunter King), asked Nick to let his vendetta against Victor go, Nick refused to. He’s determined to create a new legacy — one that is entirely his vision as opposed to Victor’s.

Meanwhile, at Devon’s (Bryton James) penthouse, Shauna (Camryn Munn) thanked Hilary (Mishael Morgan) for being cool about Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) coming over. Hilary mentioned how she hadn’t known until after the fact, and then he left. At that point, Shauna texted Charlie, and Charlie managed to slip away from his mom and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) at Hamilton Winters by saying he had cross-country practice.

Hilary did her live show, and she had kind words for Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and their relationship’s future, which made them wonder if she had cheated on Devon with the mystery man from the day before.

Meanwhile, at the penthouse, Shauna and Charlie kissed and headed upstairs with condoms. At Hamilton Winters, Lily (Christel Khalil) worried about Charlie practicing in such heat, and she wanted to check on him. At that point, Mattie told her where Charlie really went, and Lily flipped out. She drove straight to Devon’s penthouse and started berating Shauna for being a bad influence on Charlie.

Hilary showed up and tried to tell Lily it was a misunderstanding, but she also managed to call her ex-sister-in-law an uptight prude. Lily shot back with the fact that Hilary’s not fit to be a mother and she feels sorry for the baby Hilary is carrying. During all the arguing, Shauna ran away, and when Charlie realized it, Charlie, Lily, and Hilary jumped in the car to find her.

Unfortunately, the two women continued their argument in the car with Charlie in the back seat. Lily looked away from the road right as a horn blared and a truck slammed into them.

