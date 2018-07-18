Kimberly Guilfoyle Says Her Boyfriend, Donald Trump Jr., Will Be President

Kimberly Guilfoyle also says that her first husband is 'anti-Trump' thanks to him not being under her 'tutelage.'

Kimberly Guilfoyle has hit the media with a one-two punch. Not only, she says, does she believe that Donald Trump Jr. will one day be president (and she will be his first lady, since she plans to make him husband number three), her first husband is anti-Trump because he’s no longer under her tutelage.

According to the Daily Mail, who listened to Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Breitbart Radio interview and brought the results to the rest of us (proving that they truly do perform a public service), Gavin Newsom, whom she married just two years before he took his oath as the Democratic mayor of San Francisco, is not the same man she once married.

Newsom, who is currently running for the governor of California and remains a very vocal opponent of the Trump administration and its policies, has now gone “far left,” according to Guilfoyle, who claims that he’s become as such because he’s no longer “under her tutelage.”

Interestingly, however, the outlet reports that Guilfoyle had no problem working with, and posing with, President Bill Clinton while she was still married to Newsom, thus suggesting that the one who has “changed” is Guilfoyle herself.

Great time in Monaco ???????? last weekend with @donaldjtrumpjr for our friend’s birthday ???? pic.twitter.com/C1FBonJdTN — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) July 17, 2018

FNC's Guilfoyle on Trump-Putin Summit: What a 'Strong,' 'Fearless' President Does | Breitbart https://t.co/AR7x3tNejO via @BreitbartNews — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) July 17, 2018

As the outlet goes on to suggest that Kimberly Guilfoyle is a bit of a social climber who looks to obtain a higher status with each man she marries, the Fox News Channel anchor claims she “finally got it right” with current boyfriend Donald Trump Jr.

She also said that she not only wants to walk down the aisle with Donald Trump’s eldest son, she wants to become first lady of the United States, and that will happen when Donald Trump Jr. becomes the president.

Claiming that Trump Jr. is an “up-and-coming political figure” in the Republican party, Guilfoyle also says that Trump Jr. “knows everything about weapons,” and that will make him a great president.

The Daily Mail, however, was quick to point out that these were the same claims Kimberly Guilfoyle made when she was married to Gavin Newsom — that, in 2004, she appeared on The Charlie Rose Show and said Newsom was a “brilliant political mind” whose rising political career, at the time, made him a prime candidate for president, and that she’d hoped to be first lady one day.

Two years after Kimberly Guilfoyle made her first-ever claims about becoming first lady — and about how Gavin Newsom had a “brilliant political mind” and would one day be president — the couple, sans presidency in hand, divorced.