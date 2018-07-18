The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Embarks On A ‘Girls Trip’ Amid Filming On Season 7, But Where Is Billie Lee?

Billie Lee may not like being left out of the trip.

Billie Lee is not going to be happy about this.

After complaining that she was left out of a number of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars’ Instagram posts promoting a girls night event at SUR Restaurant, Billie has been faced with the fact that she has once again been left out of a major event.

On July 18, a number of Vanderpump Rules cast members took to their Instagram and Twitter pages to confirm that they had boarded a jet, likely chartered by Lala Kent’s movie producer boyfriend, Randall Emmett, and traveled to a tropical destination.

“Babes on babes on babes,” Kent wrote in the caption of a group photo on Instagram, which including Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, and Katie Maloney.

Kent also posted video footage of herself and her co-stars in the private jet, which revealed that the group was enjoying glasses of champagne as they traveled to their yet-to-be-revealed destination.

As fans will recall, Kent wasn’t exactly a fan favorite when she joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules for the show’s fourth season years ago but as she got to know her co-stars and began to form friendships with the group, she got on the good side with viewers.

Kristen Doute, who faced rumors of an alleged demotion last month, shared the photo below.

As fans may have heard, Kristen Doute was allegedly demoted from her full-time role on Vanderpump Rules after failing to bring the drama during Season 5. In addition, Doute was reportedly replaced on the show by Billie Lee.

“She did extremely well,” a source told Radar Online of the transgender cast member. “All of the cast loves her — and so did ratings!”

As for Doute, the insider said that her low-key life with boyfriend Brian Carter wasn’t exactly a big draw for viewers, who are used to seeing the reality star in the middle of drama on the show.

“She’s just not crazy Kristen anymore,” the source explained.

Although rumors have been claiming that Doute will not be featured in a full-time role on Vanderpump Rules Season 7, she has denied the reports and her co-star, Jax Taylor, also spoke out on her behalf, telling his fans on Twitter that he doesn’t understand where the rumor began. He also said that he’s filmed with Doute throughout production on Season 7.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7.