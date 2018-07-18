Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Her Birthday, Double Date With Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner In London

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been practically inseparable since they started dating earlier this year, and it looks like they just celebrated her birthday together. While Nick and Priyanka have been spending a lot of time in New York lately, they were in London for the birthday celebration and it looks like they painted the town red with Jonas brothers Joe and Kevin, along with Joe’s fiancée Sophie Turner.

People shared the scoop on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ London trip. On Monday night, they were spotted at 34 Restaurant in Mayfair and this is where they dined with Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Kevin Jonas.

This isn’t the first time that Chopra has spent time with the Jonas family, as Nick and Priyanka were seen with Joe and Sophie in New York not long ago. In fact, Nick even took Priyanka to a family wedding in early June, and it seems this is where she met much of his family for the first time. The lovebirds also recently traveled together to India, where they spent time with her mother Madhu.

According to NDTV, Nick and Priyanka flew to London just a couple of days before her 36th birthday this week. Chopra and her 25-year-old beau were seen at London’s Chiltern Firehouse, and it seems she shared a post on social media acknowledging that the birthday celebration was beginning.

Chopra just wrapped up filming a new movie titled Isn’t It Romantic that has a star-studded cast. Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson, and Adam Devine are in the romantic comedy with Priyanka and it is expected to premiere in February 2019. While she has a handful of projects in the works, it seems she couldn’t resist squeezing in some birthday fun with her beau while she had a few days off.

Where will Priyanka and Nick pop up next? The buzz is that he’s planning to take her off to a fabulous beach destination to extend her birthday celebration, but fans will have to wait and see whether they head somewhere warm and romantic after their time together in London.

Chopra and Jonas haven’t been dating for long and have only been willing to acknowledge their relationship publicly for a short while. However, insiders claim that things are getting quite serious between Nick and Priyanka already and that an engagement may not be all that far down the road.

Will Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra soon get engaged and make it down the aisle? Their fans adore them as a couple and cannot wait to see what comes next.