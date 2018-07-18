‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday, July 19: Jack’s Power Move Blindsides Victor

Nick reveals some surprising members of Dark Horse.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, July 19 bring a day in Genoa City where major players make moves, and people must decide whose side is the right one to choose.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) revealed his grand plan — Dark Horse. For too long Victor (Eric Braeden) called the shots for the Newman family, and now it’s time for somebody else to take over. Nick thinks that somebody else is him, and he wants his family to support him. After hearing everything Nick’s been up to, Sharon (Sharon Case) is concerned about Nick, according to She Knows Soaps.

She should be worried. Not only is Nick acting way out of character with pretending to be J.T. and nearly destroying Newman Enterprises and scaring Sharon, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) half to death, but also, he’s called down the wrath of the Great Victor Newman. That’s nothing to sneeze at. Ill or not, Victor is entirely not defeated, and Nick is playing with fire where Victor’s concerned.

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) must choose sides. Does she stay with Newman Enterprises where she’s always ended up being second place (or lower) for Victor, or does she join her brother against their father and try to make the Dark Horse startup work and help Nick prove to Victor that they’re all capable of making it without the old man?

RT if you’re loving these flashbacks of Victor and Nick. #YR pic.twitter.com/SfcVc4AJAo — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 18, 2018

Nikki holds a family summit and everybody attends. While there, Nikki tries to get Nick and Victor to work together. However, Victor mocks Nick’s efforts, and Nick reveals that Noah’s on his side. He asks his sisters to join him, and ultimately Abby agrees because Victor has never treated her fairly at Newman Enterprises.

Finally, Nick still has one huge secret up his sleeve. It looks like Abby made a good choice because Victor’s nemesis and Abby’s uncle is a board member of the new Dark Horse company.

Without knowing who his father is and finding out that Phillip Chancellor isn’t his father, Jack (Peter Bergman) makes a power move, which also allows him a chance to pull one over on Victor and bring himself one step closer to possibly winning their neverending war.

Surely Victor has something in the works to put a stop to all the damage Nick’s caused at Newman, but for now, it certainly looks like Nick has the upper hand, and he has Christian. Never count The Moustache out, though.

Tune in to CBS or POP tomorrow to see how these Y&R spoilers play out.