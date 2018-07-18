Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Arrive Side-By-Side At Wimbledon As Their Friendship Blooms

Markle let sister-in-law Kate 'take the lead' during the 2018 Wimbledon Championships.

It appears Kate Middleton and newest royal Meghan Markle’s friendship is blooming, and the duo arrived side-by-side at Wimbledon Saturday. Their solo outing was the first time they have attended a public event without their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Markle and her sister-in-law were seen laughing together and were reportedly very chatty as they watched the game from their seats. The royal sisters also rubbed elbows with former women tennis stars and current players before sitting down for the event. It was noted that Markle stayed a few steps behind Middleton as they made their way to the royal box.

“She very much let Kate take the lead,” royal photographer Mark Stewart said to People.

“There was no rivalry,” he continued. “It shows how well Meghan has adapted as she is aware that Kate will be Queen one day and her position is different.”

The two were dressed to the hilt for the event, with Markle in a striped Ralph Lauren shirt and white wide-leg Charmain pants. According to The Sun, the shirt was searched 7,000 times on Sunday alone, placing Ralph Lauren as the top trending designer online since the two attended Wimbledon. The silk pants are currently sold out on curated style website Lyst.

Middleton stayed true to her more traditional style, wearing a white polka-dot dress designed by Jenny Packham and more conservative nude pumps. The two waved enthusiastically to the cheering onlookers and fans as they walked towards their seats.

Jonathan Brady / Getty Images

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Markle reportedly broke protocol by by wearing a white fedora to the event. Both genders are forbidden to wear hats to Wimbledon and are told to “dress smartly” for an appearance there. Hats are allegedly forbidden because they block other people’s views during the game.

Markle was then forced to hold her hat during the tournament final as she watched the heated game between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber. She had no issues donning the hat when she attended Wimbledon in 2016, where she was allegedly also supporting American tennis star Williams.

Markle has repeatedly broken royal protocol in the two months since she wed Prince Harry and is often referred to as the “royal rule-breaker” on the internet. Glamour went as far as to compile a list of 18 code violations that the U.S. actress has committed since her marriage to Harry, many of which it described as “outdated and minute.”