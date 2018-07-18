Funny Gal Amy Schumer Shows Off Beautiful Curves In Sexy Red Bikini

No matter what outfit she is wearing, one thing is for sure — Amy Schumer oozes confidence.

In a recent Instagram post, the 37-year-old proudly flaunts her curvy bikini body in a series of photos while vacationing with some girlfriends in Spain. In the first image in the series, Schumer and three of her pals hang out near a rock cave, sitting just across from it. While most of the women can be seen sporting cover-ups, Schumer proudly shows off the backside of her bikini body, including her tattoo.

In the second photo in the series, Schumer and co. all don the same outfits as the previous image, just with a different background. Instead of a rock cave, the four friends pose with grassy mounds at their backs as the water glistens in the background. The women seem to be having a great time in the picture, with all of them opening their mouths and appearing to cheer. In this particular image, fans are treated to a better view of Schumer’s bikini body, that showcases her toned arms and tummy. The comedienne looks amazing in a revealing red two-piece swimsuit that perfectly shows off her curvy figure. To complete her beachside look, Schumer can be seen rocking a black cap and a pair of red sunglasses.

The remaining two photos from the series show the group of girlfriends hiking as Amy lets everyone know that she and her gal pals are celebrating 25 years of friendship.

So far, the photos have gained a lot of attention amongst Schumer’s seven million followers with 45,000 likes in addition to 300 plus comments within just five hours of the post going live. Many fans commented on what a great friend Amy appears to be while countless others gushed over how amazing she looks in the daring red swimsuit.

“So wonderful to see a local celebrity who’s so good to her childhood friends. Always keepin it real Amy. Hi Jen!!!”

“So I don’t usually comment on anything, but thank you for sharing yourself as you are. It’s nice to see another strong, successful woman, as you are, not photoshopped. THANK YOU,” another fan wrote.

“Cute bikini amy! Anyone any ideas where it’s from,” one more fan asked.

@leesaevansstyle and i are cookin somethin Up A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jul 12, 2018 at 8:53am PDT

As the Inquisitr shared last week, Schumer made headlines when posed for a photo on her Instagram page and wrote in the caption that she was “cooking” something up. From the angle that she was standing and by the wording in the caption of the image, it appeared that Amy was possibly making a pregnancy announcement. But soon after fans began to comment on the photo on her Instagram page to wish her congratulations, Schumer decided to clarify that the photo was to promote a clothing line collab with her pal, Leesa Evans.

“I’m sorry. My friend said that my hands were near [my stomach], but they stay up here. It looked like I was pointing to a bump or something, but I’m not. Leesa Evans and I created a clothing line for all sizes and shapes at a chill price point. That’s what I was trying to allude to. But thank you for thinking of my womb,” Schumer said in the video.

Leave it to Amy to make light of her fans’ hilarious reaction.