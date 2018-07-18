‘Suits’ Season 8 Spoilers: A New Era Begins In Wake Of Mike And Rachel’s Departure

'Suits' spoilers for Season 8 tease that there's great stuff on the way for Harvey, Donna, and Louis as a new era begins

Wednesday night brings the Season 8 premiere of Suits and spoilers suggest that people will definitely want to tune in to this one. As long-time viewers know, there are big changes incorporated into this season with Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle’s characters of Mike and Rachel gone. However, teasers indicate that there’s great stuff on the way and this new era of the series will have intriguing storylines for both old and new viewers.

Spoilers reveal that season 8 of Suits picks up with the end of the reception of Mike and Rachel’s wedding. It doesn’t sound as if viewers will see Patrick J. Adams or Meghan Markle at all, but there is action on the way with Gabriel Macht’s Harvey, Sarah Rafferty’s Donna, and Wendell Pierce’s Robert just to name a few. Zane is joining Spencer Litt and this will rattle everybody to a degree.

Viewers will see plenty of familiar faces with Harvey, Louis, and Donna still around. Suits spoilers detail that both Dule Hill and Amanda Schull have been upped to series regulars, so their characters of Alex and Katrina will be very much in the mix of things. In addition, Louis is building a future with Sheila now, while Harvey and Paula split.

In addition, former Grey’s Anatomy star Katherine Heigl is joining Suits as Samantha Wheeler. Executive Producer Aaron Korsh told TVLine that Heigl actually reached out to him and explained that she wanted to be on the show, and he wrote the role from there. Korsh teases that Heigl’s character is a force to be reckoned with and that Wheeler fits smoothly into the merged firm.

Korsh teases that there’s exciting and emotional stuff to come with Louis and Sheila, and Suits spoilers detail that Donna will finally be feeling secure and confident in her COO position. There’s some sort of surprise on the way on that front, though, as her role will be somewhat different by the 10th episode of Season 8.

Will Harvey and Donna finally take a leap at a full-fledged romance in Season 8? “Darvey” fans are anxious to see it happen, and both Macht and Rafferty teased via ET Online that it might finally be time to fully follow that path.

Those with the show promise that these big cast changes are going to be good ones, as it offers the opportunity to essentially reboot the show and bring a fresh energy to it. Mike and Rachel’s presence will still be felt to a degree, and their departures will be difficult for both Harvey and Donna. While old fans have a lot to look forward to in the return of the show for Season 8, the cast promises that this is a great time for new viewers to jump in and start watching as well.

Will this new era of Suits work for viewers? The cast sounds excited about where things are headed and it all begins with “Right-Hand Man” airing Wednesday, July 18 on the USA Network.