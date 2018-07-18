Paris Hilton Calls Lindsay Lohan A ‘Pathological Liar’ In Instagram Post

Paris Hilton seems to have ignited her decade-long feud with Lindsay Lohan over Instagram on Tuesday.

According to E! News, after a video surfaced on a Paris Hilton Instagram fan page, Hilton commented “#PathologicalLiar” with a laughing face emoji. The video, a montage of Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton from 2006, contained an incident in which Lohan claims Hilton hit her in the arm with a drink at a party.

The video, titled “the chronicles of the 00s troubled star Lindsay Lohan and her chaotic backtracking situations”, also shows Lohan denying the incident by stating that Hilton “is my friend. Everyone lies about everything. She’s a nice person…she never did that. She’s a good girl.” The footage of the incident was captured on the infamous night Lohan got into a car for a night out with Hilton and popstar Britney Spears.

Watch the video below

In 2017, Hilton commented on the night by stating it was originally a night out between her and Spears but Lohan had decided to invite herself and got in the car. Her comment to MTV Australia was the first bit of feuding the heiress has commented at Lohan.

Lindsay Lohan herself has not commented on Hilton’s remarks. The Mean Girls star is currently in Mykonos, Greece where is busy opening and promoting her new club.

The feud between the two dates back to 2006 when a video came of Paris and her boyfriend at the time, Brandon Davis, making comments about Lohan to the paparazzi by calling her a “fire crotch” and commenting on her net worth then. Hilton, in the video, was laughing and pretending to take a call. A representative of Hilton commented to TMZ stating “It is unfair to characterize Brandon’s statements as being reflective of Paris’ feelings about Lindsay. We’re dealing with two different people,” her publicist said in part. “It was Brandon who was speaking, of course there are moments when Paris was laughing, but she never said anything.”

Since then, the two have made comments about each other to the press in various interviews over the years. While the comments seem to have died down in recent years, it looks like the feud might be starting up all over again, which will serve as a nostalgic treat to some.

Earlier this year, Hilton got engaged to actor Chris Zylka who was known for his role in the HBO series The Leftovers. The two reconnected a couple years ago after they met at an Oscars party eight years prior. The 36-year-old got engaged during the couple’s ski trip to Aspen, CO.